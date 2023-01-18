EVANSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To better meet the diverse, often complex financial and wealth advisory needs of high-net-worth individuals and institutions, Old National today unveiled 1834, a division of Old National Bank, that was named for the year the bank was founded.

Led by industry-renowned wealth management executives, Chady AlAhmar, Jim Steiner and Joe Colianni, who have more than 80 years of combined experience, 1834 offers a boutique-style experience with integrated, customized wealth advisory and investment management services, including:

Wealth Planning

Investment Management

Trust & Fiduciary Services

Estate Planning & Administration

Private Banking

Specialized Services, including Business Succession Planning, Executive Compensation Planning and Philanthropy Services

Institutional Services for businesses and nonprofits, including Investment Management, Retirement Plan Services, Corporate Trust Services and Philanthropy & Endowment Services.

Complementing the bank’s wealth management arm will be 1834 Investment Advisors Co., an SEC registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Old National Bancorp.

“As we completed our transformative merger last year, senior leaders of the wealth management division focused on integrating the very best of each legacy company’s wealth-related services in order to expand offerings and ensure that we serve clients even more effectively as a combined company,” said Jim Ryan, CEO of Old National. “The result of that process was the formation of 1834, and with it, comes a broader investment platform and a much deeper focus on wealth planning – all while delivering the same exceptional service our clients have come to expect.”

1834 has offices throughout the Midwest in addition to newly added locations in Nashville, Tenn., and Scottsdale, Ariz., and boasts nearly 100 team members, including those with the bank and the RIA. The service model for 1834 includes a single point of contact with a tenured wealth advisor paired with direct consultation from an expanded team of in-house wealth professionals, including trust officers, financial planners, private bankers and portfolio managers.

“This integrated team of experts – collectively devoted to pursuing the client’s goals – ensures no opportunity is missed, and every challenge is faced with the client’s personal interests in mind,” said Chady AlAhmar, CEO of Old National Wealth Management. “That’s what makes 1834 different. We have tailored, holistic services that readily compete with those of ultra-high-net-worth firms and independent investment and advisory firms; yet we don’t require the lavish ‘entry fee’ that often comes with them.”

“Carving out our wealth business in this manner ensures we maintain a laser focus on these clients and their unique financial needs even as Old National Bank continues its growth trajectory,” added Ryan. “With 1834, you’ll get a first-class experience with an accessible, niche firm – yet have the strength of a nearly 190-year-old company behind you; one that has earned Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® status every year since 2012.”

Learn more about 1834 at 1834.com.

Bios

Chady AlAhmar

Jim Steiner

Joe Colianni

About Old National

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $46 billion of assets and $27 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for 11 consecutive years. Since its founding in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

*Investment instruments utilized by 1834 are not insured by the FDIC nor any other government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of 1834, Old National Wealth Management, Old National Bank, its parent company or affiliates, and involve investment risk including the possible loss of principal invested.

CONTACT

Kevin Sawyer

612.741.2059

Kevin.Sawyer@oldnational.com