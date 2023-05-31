West Palm Beach, FL, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OpenLocker, Inc., a subsidiary of OpenLocker Holdings Inc. (“OpenLocker” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: OLKR), will be sponsoring and participating with a significant presence at the www.NILSummit.com taking place Jun 3rd – 5th in Atlanta, GA.

Howard Gostfrand, CEO of OpenLocker Holdings, Inc., stated, “As the NIL industry matures there continues to be more and more stakeholders who will benefit by attending these industry specific events. The opportunity to feature Openlocker’s platform to the nation’s top student athletes, Corporate Sponsors as well as University representatives all under one roof will be highly beneficial to the Openlocker team.”

Brian Klatsky, President and Founder of OpenLocker, said, “We are very excited about the NIL Summit to showcase and share our creative NIL solutions to hundreds of schools and athletes. As we approach the two-year anniversary of legalized NCAA NIL, OpenLocker has an extensive portfolio of products, experiences, and events that can be tailored to fit any school’s NIL strategy in conjunction with their collectives or as a stand-alone third party.”

Visit openlocker.io to learn more about the Company.

About OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.

OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.’s subsidiary OpenLocker operates a technology platform for athletes and brands to redefine and unlock consumer and fan value. OpenLocker builds highly engaged fan communities on the Blockchain primarily for colleges and universities using student-athletes Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), opening the door to countless revenue opportunities that previously did not exist. OpenLocker increases engagement among fans, athletes and brands through digital and physical collectibles and provides unique user utility, perks and experiences. OpenLocker is delivering digital loyalty and spearheading the future of marketing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. OpenLocker Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information visit: www.openlockerholdings.io .