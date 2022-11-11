Company Receives HIRE Vets Medallion Program Award From Department of Labor

CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the world continues recognizing the important role of veterans across society, Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today several awards and milestones highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to empowering veterans and maintaining a culture that prioritizes mission, camaraderie, and service.

Parsons’ efforts on veterans’ affairs have focused on hiring and retaining veterans and supporting the LGBTQ+ community of active servicemembers and military veterans through the Modern Military Association of America (MMAA).

“I’m immensely proud that nearly 25% of our U.S. employees are veterans, demonstrating the commitment Parsons holds in championing our transitioning servicemembers and providing a place for them to continue critical mission support after their military service ends,” said Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer of Parsons. “Our veteran employees represent the best of Parsons, and we’re focused on continuing to enhance their professional growth and provide a culture focused on mission, collaboration, and camaraderie.”

On November 9, 2022, U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized Parsons as a recipient of the Department of Labor HIRE Vets Medallion Award for the company’s unwavering support of veterans and their continued professional development, and as an employer who successfully recruits, hires, and deploys programs that engage and retain veterans. This is the first time Parsons has received the award from the Department of Labor and solidifies the company as a destination employer for veterans.

Parsons also participates in the U.S. Department of Defense’s SkillBridge program, focused on easing the transition for servicemembers. Through the program, veterans gain meaningful civilian work experience before leaving the military and bring their skills and mission-focus to the Parsons enterprise.

Parsons was named #3 on the GI Jobs Military Friendly Employer list and #26 on the Military Times Best for Vets Employers list, which includes companies from all industries, including commercial and business-to-business organizations. These rankings reinforce the competitive effectiveness and strength of the company’s military veteran programs and benefits. Over the past year, Parsons was also presented the Above and Beyond Award from the Virginia Committee of Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) and partnered with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) to serve as lead sponsor of their annual TAPS Golf Outing to increase advocacy and support for families of our nation’s fallen heroes.

“I’m proud of the culture of camaraderie, family, and positivity that we’re building at Parsons and throughout the veteran community,” said Chuck McGregor, vice president of military affairs for Parsons. “As a Veteran Ready organization, we design our programs to serve our veterans that are aligned to our values as an organization to drive growth and opportunity.”

Earlier this year, Parsons and the Modern Military Association of America (MMAA) awarded the Donna Johnson Courage and Valor Award to TSgt Brandon Rodriguez, the first openly transgender military training instructor in the United States Air Force. The award was established to recognize bravery and courage of the nation’s military community and named after Parsons’ employee Donna Johnson, who was killed in action in Afghanistan.

Read more about Parsons’ benefits and programs for Veterans at www.parsons.com/military and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at www.parsons.com/diversity-equity-inclusion/

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, C5ISR, transportation, environmental remediation, and water/wastewater treatment. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:

Anne Morris

+1 703.402.0250

Anne.Morris@Parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@Parsons.com