The increasing awareness of pelvic floor disorder and increased prevalence of pelvic organ prolapse is the main driver for the pelvic organ prolapse apparel market. Increased emphasis on women’s health, including conditions such as pelvic organ prolapse, and increased disposable income & increased spending on healthcare are the key factor fuelling the market growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global pelvic organ prolapse apparel market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 1.6 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2022, the market for pelvic organ prolapse apparel was valued at US$ 990 million.

The increasing prevalence of pelvic organ prolapse particularly among women, and the increase in the aging population and increased awareness of pelvic organ prolapse demand for supportive garments and apparel designed to alleviate symptoms and provide comfort is expected to rise. This is expected to drive the growth of the pelvic organ prolapse apparel market during the forecast period.

With the increasing complication involved post-surgery, viginal bleeding, and increased risk of infection among patients, the demand for pelvic organ prolapse apparel is expected to rise over the forecast period.

Increasing advancements in product design and technology by manufacturers, and easy availability of products like specialized underwear, and compression garments to provide better support, comfort, and fit drive the pelvic organ prolapse apparel market.

As of 2023, the pelvic organ prolapse apparel market is forecast to reach US$ 1.04 billion

Based on Product, the support garment segment is expected to account for key market share in 2023

Elderly women age group segment is likely to lead the pelvic organ prolapse apparel market during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the pharmacies segment remains the most favored segment.

North America is projected to be the lucrative market for pelvic organ prolapse apparel

Pelvic Organ Prolapse Apparel Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends

Increased awareness and increased prevalence of pelvic organ prolapse and increased advancement in healthcare settings to drive the market growth during the forecast period

Increasing demand for support garments such as pelvic support shorts, pelvic support briefs, and pelvic support capri leggings offers an opportunity for market expansion.

Technological innovation and an increase in research & development activities and the introduction of advanced, innovative, and comfortable products accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Pelvic Organ Prolapse Apparel Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to lead the pelvic organ prolapse apparel market owing to the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness of women’s health issues, and a large aging population. The United States and Canada, have a significant market for pelvic organ prolapse apparel due to the presence of major medical device companies and product innovations in the region further drives market growth.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth in the pelvic organ prolapse apparel market. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to a large population, changing lifestyle patterns, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing awareness and diagnosis of pelvic organ prolapse. Growing disposable income and a rising focus on women’s health in countries like China, India, and Japan are likely to drive market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global pelvic organ prolapse apparel market report:

BraceAbility

Belly Bandit

CABEA, LLC.

Current Medical Technologies (CMT)

EVB Sports

Fembrace Inc.

MAS Holdings

Pacific Mothers Support, Inc.

SRC Health

Underworks

Women’s Medical Research Inc.

To attract a large consumer base and expand the business reach to market players are aiming at strategic collaboration and various marketing strategies. Some of the development by leading players are as –

CABEA, LLC. has developed a product line called the “Cabea” brand, which includes various types of supportive undergarments for pelvic organ prolapse. Their products are designed to help alleviate symptoms and provide support to the pelvic area with unique designs, adjustable support, and breathable materials.

EVB Sports is a company that specializes in designing and manufacturing pelvic organ prolapse apparel specifically for active women. Their product line includes supportive undergarments and activewear designed to provide comfort, support, and stability for individuals with pelvic organ prolapse.

Pelvic Organ Prolapse Apparel Market: Key Segments

Product

Support Garments Pelvic Support Shorts Pelvic Support Briefs Pelvic Support Capri Leggings Pelvic Support Full Leggings

Support Belts

Accessories & Disposables

Age Group

Adult Women

Elderly Women

Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Retail Stores

E-commerce

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

