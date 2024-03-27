CINCINNATI, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, will announce its First Quarter 2024 earnings results on Thursday, April 25, 2024, after the market closes. PECO’s earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.phillipsedison.com/. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Bob Myers and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will host an earnings conference call, which will also be webcasted, on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Details:

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 210-4659

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0383

Conference ID: 2035308

Webcast: Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Q1 2024 Earnings Webcast

A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation using the same link. Webcasts are archived on PECO’s Investor Relations website.

Connect with PECO

For additional information, please visit https://www.phillipsedison.com/

Follow PECO on:

Twitter at https://twitter.com/PhillipsEdison

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/phillipsedison.co

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/phillips.edison/; and

Find PECO on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/phillipsedison&company

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of December 31, 2023, PECO managed 301 shopping centers, including 281 wholly-owned centers comprising 32.2 million square feet across 31 states and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investors:

Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations

(513) 692-3399, [email protected]