Admixer jumps to fourth place in Q3 2023, marking the company’s first time among the top five mobile SSPs on Pixalate’s Mobile Seller Trust Index

London, UK, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q3 2023 Mobile Seller Trust Indexes, the comprehensive global seller quality ratings and rankings for programmatic advertising sold on mobile apps available for download in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Pixalate’s Seller Trust Indexes are the worldwide standards in programmatic advertising quality ratings. The indexes evaluate and rank the quality and integrity of key sellers in the programmatic supply chain across channels, platforms, and devices. Mobile STI rankings are based on a variety of seller factors, including invalid traffic (IVT), reach, transparency, and more.

Pixalate’s other indexes include the CTV Seller Trust Index for global Connected TV advertising and the Web Seller Trust Index for U.S. and International seller quality ratings based on desktop and mobile web advertising. See the full suite of Pixalate’s Seller Trust Indexes.

The Top Supply Side Platforms (SSPs) for Global Programmatic Advertising Across Mobile Apps in Q3 2023

Here are the top five sellers of global programmatic mobile in-app advertising based on overall quality in Q3 2023:

MobileFuse LLC — Final Score: 92 (A) VRTCAL — Final Score: 92 (A) ironSource — Final Score: 88 (A) Admixer — Final Score: 88 (A) OpenX — Final Score: 87 (A)

MobileFuse has been No. 1 on the Mobile Seller Trust Index for four straight quarters, while OpenX has been in the top-five every quarter since Q1 2019.

Visit Pixalate’s Mobile Seller Trust Index to view the full rankings (48 SSPs ranked in Q3 2023).

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform. Pixalate works 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value by offering the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for the detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

The content of this press release, and the Seller Trust Indexes (collectively, the “Indexes”), reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. As cited in the Indexes, the ratings and rankings in the Indexes are based on a number of metrics and Pixalate’s opinions regarding the relative performance of each seller with respect to the metrics. The data is derived from buy-side, predominantly open auction, programmatic advertising transactions, as measured by Pixalate. The Indexes examine global advertising activity across the globe, in the U.S., and in North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, respectively. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Indexes are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app.

