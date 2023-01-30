NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):

Net loss of ($9.2) million or ($0.40) per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to net loss of ($14.7) million, or ($0.64) per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and net income of $15.0 million, or $0.89 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Included in the ($9.2) million 2022 fourth quarter results is a $10.4 million increase in net provision for loan loss reserves/unused commitments to our Grain-originated microloan portfolio, as well as a reversal of $0.8 million of loan origination income that had been taken upfront (as opposed to deferred over the life of the loan).

Net interest income of $16.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased $1.4 million, or 8.21%, from the prior quarter and $0.6 million, or 3.67%, from the same quarter last year, largely due to an increase in funding costs driven by the significant increase in interest rates during the quarter.

Net interest margin was 2.98% for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease from 3.62% for the prior quarter and from 4.51% for the same quarter last year. The reduction was largely attributable to an increase of lower yielding securities in the Company’s portfolio and to an increase in the cost of funds.

Securities totaled $640.3 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $526.0 million, or 460.31%, from December 31, 2021.

Net loans receivable were $1.49 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $188.0 million, or 14.41%, from December 31, 2021. The increase of $188.0 million was attributable to a $304.8 million net increase in non-PPP loans partially offset by a $116.7 million decrease in PPP loans.

Deposits were $1.25 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $47.7 million, or 3.96%, from December 31, 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group’s President and CEO, stated “We took action this quarter, within applicable guidelines, to further reduce future exposure to our consumer microloan program with Grain by reducing available credit lines for many borrowers. Grain unused credit line exposure was reduced from $15.3 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022 to $0.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. We also increased our allowance for loan losses for this portfolio to $15.4 million, leaving us with total possible remaining exposure, inclusive of unused commitments, of $3.2 million at year-end, down from previous exposure of $28.6 million at the end of the third quarter. We also retained $1.4 million of security deposits from Grain borrowers, which may be available to offset the remaining exposure. While we are winding down our partnership with Grain, we will continue to explore and foster other partnerships, to invest in our people and in efficiency enhancing technologies and to use all available capital management tools to deliver value to our stakeholders as a nationally recognized MDI and CDFI institution.

Mr. Naudon continued, “Looking to the coming year, we are focused on successfully navigating a dramatically changed environment compared to a year ago in terms of credit costs and economic uncertainty. We are keenly aware, as many others in our industry have pointed out, that the road ahead will continue to be more volatile as we navigate through this necessary adjustment from an extended period of ultra-low interest rates. Fortunately for Ponce, during 2022 we significantly increased our capital base, both due to the second-step conversion as well as the $225 million sale of our perpetual preferred stock to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, as evidenced by our strong capital ratios. Our financial strength provides significant capacity for future growth, but we will be patient and judicious in deploying this capital while at the same time making use of our strength to support underserved but not undeserving members of our communities.”

Executive Chairman’s Comment

Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman, added, “Despite a challenging environment, we were able to add almost $200 million to our loan portfolio across most categories during the quarter. We saw healthy growth in our multi-family loan and non-qualified mortgage portfolios. The loan portfolio, excluding Grain originations, continues to show great resiliency and continues to enjoy low LTVs”.

Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Key Metrics” for additional information):

At or for the Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Performance Ratios (Annualized): 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Return on average assets (1) (1.62 %) (2.80 %) 0.17 % (1.55 %) 3.69 % Return on average equity (1) (7.28 %) (11.25 %) 1.01 % (10.06 %) 31.46 % Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 2.14 % 3.12 % 3.86 % 4.48 % 4.32 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 2.98 % 3.62 % 4.10 % 4.68 % 4.51 % Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 2.78 % 4.83 % 3.73 % 6.39 % 3.90 % Efficiency ratio (4) 94.95 % 132.46 % 93.77 % 143.50 % 44.10 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 151.73 % 161.30 % 151.98 % 145.54 % 138.10 % Average equity to average assets 22.32 % 24.90 % 17.32 % 15.76 % 11.71 %

At or for the Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Capital Ratios (Annualized): 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Total capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only) 30.53 % 33.39 % 36.00 % 23.27 % 17.23 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only) 29.26 % 32.13 % 34.75 % 22.02 % 15.98 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 29.26 % 32.13 % 34.75 % 22.02 % 15.98 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 20.47 % 22.91 % 28.79 % 14.88 % 10.95 %

At or for the Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Asset Quality Ratios (Annualized): 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 2.27 % 1.77 % 1.31 % 1.28 % 1.24 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 252.33 % 118.43 % 94.05 % 106.84 % 142.90 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.85 %) (0.52 %) (0.05 %) (0.22 %) (0.18 %) Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans 0.90 % 1.50 % 1.39 % 1.20 % 0.87 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.59 % 0.97 % 0.90 % 0.97 % 0.69 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.59 % 0.97 % 0.90 % 0.97 % 0.69 % Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets 0.78 % 1.16 % 1.14 % 1.30 % 1.07 %

Annualized where appropriate. Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Summary of Results of Operations

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022, was ($30.0) million compared to net income of $25.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. This variance was largely due to charges related to Grain and a contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation this year, gains on property sales last year versus a loss on equipment sale this year, higher compensation and occupancy expenses and a reduction on the income on sale of mortgage loans.

Net Interest Income and Net Margin

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $66.6 million compared to $58.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. This increase is largely explained by the increases in the securities and loan portfolios.

Net interest margin was 3.75% for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 4.13% for the same period last year, a decrease of 38bps. The decrease in net interest margin was a result of an increase in the cost of funds driven by higher interest rates as well as a higher proportion of investment securities within interest-earning assets. These securities offer lower yields versus traditional loans.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was $0.4 million, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 72.29%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 and a decrease of $18.7 million, or 97.72%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021.

The $1.1 million decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 was impacted by the reversal of loan origination income that had been taken upfront (as opposed to deferred) as well as lower income on sale of mortgage loans.

The $18.7 million decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021 was attributable to the non-recurring $15.4 million gains on sale of property last year, a $1.4 million reduction in loan origination fees and a $1.3 million reduction in income on sale of mortgage loans.

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022, decreased $28.2 million, or 81.47%, to $6.4 million compared to $34.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease is primarily due to $20.3 million gains on sale of property last year versus a loss on sale of equipment of $0.4 million, a $4.5 million reduction in income on sale of mortgage loans and a $1.7 million reduction in loan origination fees this year.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was $15.8 million, a decrease of $9.7 million, or 37.97%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $0.1 million, or 0.56%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. The $9.7 million decrease from the three months ended September 30, 2022 was mainly attributable to the Grain write-off and write-down in the third quarter and to a lesser extent, a decrease in compensation and benefits expense as we reduced the bonus accrual during the fourth quarter. The $0.1 million decrease from the three months ended December 31, 2021 was attributable to a decrease of $0.6 million in direct loan expense, a $0.5 million recovery of Grain charge-offs and a decrease of $0.5 million in compensation and benefits expense, offset by increases of $0.9 million in occupancy and equipment, mainly due to rental expenses incurred after the sale of property during 2021 and $0.3 million in data processing expenses.

Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $85.8 million, an increase of $28.7 million or 50.19%, compared to $57.1 million the year ended December 31, 2021. The $28.7 million increase in non-interest expense was attributable to the $17.9 million Grain write-off and write-down, $5.0 million contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation, and increases of $4.7 million in compensation and benefits expense, $2.6 million in occupancy and equipment expenses, $0.8 million in data processing expenses, $0.5 million in other operating expenses, $0.4 million in marketing and promotional expenses and $0.3 million in insurance and surety bond premiums. These items were partially offset by decreases of $1.7 million in professional fees, $1.4 million in direct loan expenses and $0.5 million in office supplies, telephone and postage.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $658.5 million, or 39.82%, to $2.31 billion as of December 31, 2022 from $1.65 billion as of December 31, 2021. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to an increase of $509.9 million resulting from the purchases in held-to-maturity securities utilizing the $225.0 million received from the issuance of preferred stock to the U.S. Treasury pursuant to its Emergency Capital Investment Program. The increase in total assets is further impacted by increases of $188.0 million in net loans receivable (inclusive of a $116.7 million net decrease in PPP loans), $33.4 million in right of use assets, $18.7 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, $16.2 million resulting from the purchase of available-for-sale securities and $12.3 million in deferred tax assets. These increases are partially offset by decreases of $99.5 million in cash and equivalents, $13.9 million in mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value and $6.2 million in other assets.

Total liabilities increased $355.0 million, or 24.25%, to $1.82 billion as of December 31, 2022 from $1.46 billion as of December 31, 2021. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to increases of $411.1 million in advances from FHLBNY, $47.7 million in deposits, and $34.5 million in operating lease liabilities, offset by decreases of $122.0 million in subscription liabilities related to the conversion of the mutual holding company to a stock company held as of December 31, 2021 pending the closing of the conversion and reorganization on January 27, 2022 and $15.1 million in warehouse lines of credit.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $303.4 million, or 160.34%, to $492.7 million as of December 31, 2022, from $189.3 million as of December 31, 2021. This increase in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to the $225.0 million issuance of preferred stock to the U.S. Department of the Treasury pursuant to its Emergency Capital Investment Program and the $118.0 million received as a result of the sale of common stock in the conversion of the mutual holding company to a stock company.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Cash $ 34,074 $ 37,235 $ 53,544 $ 32,168 $ 98,954 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 20,286 25,286 221,262 37,127 54,940 Total cash and cash equivalents 54,360 62,521 274,806 69,295 153,894 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 129,505 131,977 140,044 154,799 113,346 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 510,820 494,297 211,517 927 934 Placement with banks 1,494 2,490 2,490 2,490 2,490 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 1,979 3,357 9,234 7,972 15,836 Loans receivable, net 1,493,127 1,392,553 1,324,320 1,300,446 1,305,078 Accrued interest receivable 15,049 14,063 13,255 12,799 12,362 Premises and equipment, net 17,446 17,759 18,945 19,279 19,617 Right of use assets 33,423 34,121 34,416 35,179 — Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 24,661 14,272 16,429 5,420 6,001 Deferred tax assets 16,137 13,822 9,658 7,440 3,820 Other assets 13,988 11,170 21,585 13,730 20,132 Total assets $ 2,311,989 $ 2,192,402 $ 2,076,699 $ 1,629,776 $ 1,653,510 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,252,412 $ 1,351,189 $ 1,148,728 $ 1,181,165 $ 1,204,716 Operating lease liabilities 34,532 35,081 35,217 35,821 — Accrued interest payable 1,390 854 158 223 228 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 9,724 10,589 8,668 10,161 7,657 Advances from the FHLBNY and others 517,375 286,375 334,375 93,375 106,255 Warehouse lines of credit — — — 753 15,090 Mutual holding company conversion subscription liabilities — — — — 122,000 Other liabilities 3,856 7,631 31,471 8,699 8,308 Total liabilities 1,819,289 1,691,719 1,558,617 1,330,197 1,464,254 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized 225,000 225,000 225,000 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized 249 247 247 247 185 Treasury stock, at cost (2 ) — — — (13,687 ) Additional paid-in-capital 206,508 206,092 205,669 205,243 85,601 Retained earnings 92,955 102,169 116,907 116,136 122,956 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,860 ) (18,420 ) (15,032 ) (7,035 ) (1,456 ) Unearned compensation ─ ESOP (14,150 ) (14,405 ) (14,709 ) (15,012 ) (4,343 ) Total stockholders’ equity 492,700 500,683 518,082 299,579 189,256 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,311,989 $ 2,192,402 $ 2,076,699 $ 1,629,776 $ 1,653,510





Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 18,550 $ 17,058 $ 16,057 $ 18,200 $ 18,013 Interest on deposits due from banks 199 346 132 36 7 Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 6,184 4,230 978 782 632 Total interest and dividend income 24,933 21,634 17,167 19,018 18,652 Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 1,310 687 677 803 907 Interest on other deposits 4,125 1,543 521 284 309 Interest on borrowings 3,332 1,793 481 593 654 Total interest expense 8,767 4,023 1,679 1,680 1,870 Net interest income 16,166 17,611 15,488 17,338 16,782 Provision for loan losses 12,641 9,330 817 1,258 873 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,525 8,281 14,671 16,080 15,909 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 481 464 445 440 468 Brokerage commissions 180 288 214 338 401 Late and prepayment charges 263 109 193 58 336 Income on sale of mortgage loans 7 116 200 418 1,294 Loan origination(1) (557 ) 522 696 625 886 (Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment — (436 ) — — 15,431 Other 63 514 431 347 353 Total non-interest income 437 1,577 2,179 2,226 19,169 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 6,501 7,377 6,911 7,125 6,959 Occupancy and equipment 3,928 3,611 3,237 3,192 3,007 Data processing expenses 1,114 994 824 847 771 Direct loan expenses 454 654 505 874 1,032 Insurance and surety bond premiums 270 297 156 147 149 Office supplies, telephone and postage 375 369 406 405 552 Professional fees 1,571 1,251 1,748 1,334 1,700 Contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation — — — 4,995 — Grain write-off and write-down (515 ) 8,881 1,500 8,074 — Marketing and promotional expenses 256 214 52 71 69 Directors fees 112 89 96 71 80 Regulatory assessment 84 99 71 83 69 Other operating expenses 1,615 1,580 1,061 856 1,466 Total non-interest expense 15,765 25,416 16,567 28,074 15,854 (Loss) income before income taxes (11,803 ) (15,558 ) 283 (9,768 ) 19,224 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (2,589 ) (820 ) (488 ) (2,948 ) 4,245 Net (loss) income $ (9,214 ) $ (14,738 ) $ 771 $ (6,820 ) $ 14,979 (Loss) earnings per common share: Basic $ (0.40 ) $ (0.64 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.90 Diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.64 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.89 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 23,168,097 23,094,859 23,056,559 21,721,113 16,864,929 Diluted 23,168,097 23,094,859 23,128,911 21,721,113 16,924,785

Amounts for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2022 include the reversal of $0.8 million of loan origination income that had been taken upfront in prior quarters of 2022 (as opposed to deferred over the life of ‎the loan)‎.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Variance $ Variance % Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 69,865 $ 65,532 $ 4,333 6.61 % Interest on deposits due from banks 713 20 693 3,465.00 % Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 12,174 1,546 10,628 687.45 % Total interest and dividend income 82,752 67,098 15,654 23.33 % Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 3,477 4,244 (767 ) (18.07 %) Interest on other deposits 6,473 1,427 5,046 353.61 % Interest on borrowings 6,199 2,581 3,618 140.18 % Total interest expense 16,149 8,252 7,897 95.70 % Net interest income 66,603 58,846 7,757 13.18 % Provision for loan losses 24,046 2,717 21,329 785.02 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 42,557 56,129 (13,572 ) (24.18 %) Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 1,830 1,657 173 10.44 % Brokerage commissions 1,020 1,324 (304 ) (22.96 %) Late and prepayment charges 623 1,207 (584 ) (48.38 %) Income on sale of mortgage loans 741 5,265 (4,524 ) (85.93 %) Loan origination 1,286 3,021 (1,735 ) (57.43 %) (Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment (436 ) 20,270 (20,706 ) (102.15 %) Other 1,355 1,893 (538 ) (28.42 %) Total non-interest income 6,419 34,637 (28,218 ) (81.47 %) Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 27,914 23,262 4,652 20.00 % Occupancy and equipment 13,968 11,328 2,640 23.31 % Data processing expenses 3,779 3,015 764 25.34 % Direct loan expenses 2,487 3,888 (1,401 ) (36.03 %) Insurance and surety bond premiums 870 585 285 48.72 % Office supplies, telephone and postage 1,555 2,054 (499 ) (24.29 %) Professional fees 5,904 7,629 (1,725 ) (22.61 %) Contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation 4,995 — 4,995 — % Grain write-off and write-down 17,940 — 17,940 — % Marketing and promotional expenses 593 206 387 187.86 % Directors fees 368 285 83 29.12 % Regulatory assessment 337 323 14 4.33 % Other operating expenses 5,112 4,567 545 11.93 % Total non-interest expense 85,822 57,142 28,680 50.19 % (Loss) income before income taxes (36,846 ) 33,624 (70,470 ) (209.58 %) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (6,845 ) 8,209 (15,054 ) (183.38 %) Net (loss) income $ (30,001 ) $ 25,415 $ (55,416 ) (218.04 %) (Loss) earnings per common share: Basic $ (1.32 ) $ 1.52 $ (2.84 ) (187.11 %) Diluted $ (1.32 ) $ 1.51 $ (2.84 ) (187.35 %) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,690,943 16,744,561 5,946,382 35.51 % Diluted 22,690,943 16,791,443 5,899,500 35.13 %





Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Key Metrics

At or for the Three Months Ended

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) (1.62 %) (2.80 %) 0.17 % (1.55 %) 3.69 % Return on average equity (1) (7.28 %) (11.25 %) 1.01 % (10.06 %) 31.46 % Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 2.14 % 3.12 % 3.86 % 4.48 % 4.32 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 2.98 % 3.62 % 4.10 % 4.68 % 4.51 % Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 2.78 % 4.83 % 3.73 % 6.39 % 3.90 % Efficiency ratio (4) 94.95 % 132.46 % 93.77 % 143.50 % 44.10 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 151.73 % 161.30 % 151.98 % 145.54 % 138.10 % Average equity to average assets 22.32 % 24.90 % 17.32 % 15.76 % 11.71 % Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only) 30.53 % 33.39 % 36.00 % 23.27 % 17.23 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only) 29.26 % 32.13 % 34.75 % 22.02 % 15.98 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 29.26 % 32.13 % 34.75 % 22.02 % 15.98 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 20.47 % 22.91 % 28.79 % 14.88 % 10.95 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 2.27 % 1.77 % 1.31 % 1.28 % 1.24 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 252.33 % 118.43 % 94.05 % 106.84 % 142.90 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.85 %) (0.52 %) (0.05 %) (0.22 %) (0.18 %) Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans 0.90 % 1.50 % 1.39 % 1.20 % 0.87 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.59 % 0.97 % 0.90 % 0.97 % 0.69 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.59 % 0.97 % 0.90 % 0.97 % 0.69 % Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets 0.78 % 1.16 % 1.14 % 1.30 % 1.07 % Other: Number of offices 18 18 18 18 19 Number of full-time equivalent employees 253 257 253 223 217

Annualized where appropriate. Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.





Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Securities Portfolio

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Gross Gross Gross Gross Amortized Unrealized Unrealized Amortized Unrealized Unrealized Cost Gains Losses Fair Value Cost Gains Losses Fair Value (in thousands) (in thousands) Available-for-Sale Securities: U.S. Government Bonds $ 2,985 $ — $ (296 ) $ 2,689 $ 2,981 $ — $ (47 ) $ 2,934 Corporate Bonds 25,824 — (2,465 ) 23,359 21,243 144 (203 ) 21,184 Mortgage-Backed Securities: Collateralized Mortgage Obligations(1) 44,503 — (6,726 ) 37,777 18,845 — (497 ) 18,348 FHLMC Certificates 11,310 — (1,676 ) 9,634 — — — — FNMA Certificates 67,199 — (11,271 ) 55,928 71,930 — (1,231 ) 70,699 GNMA Certificates 122 — (4 ) 118 175 6 — 181 Total available-for-sale securities $ 151,943 $ — $ (22,438 ) $ 129,505 $ 115,174 $ 150 $ (1,978 ) $ 113,346 Held-to-Maturity Securities: U.S. Agency Bonds $ 35,000 $ — $ (380 ) $ 34,620 $ — $ — $ — $ — Corporate Bonds 82,500 57 (3,819 ) 78,738 — — — — Mortgage-Backed Securities: Collateralized Mortgage Obligations(1) 235,479 192 (5,558 ) 230,113 — — — — FHLMC Certificates 4,120 — (268 ) 3,852 934 — (20 ) 914 FNMA Certificates 131,918 — (5,227 ) 126,691 — — — — SBA Certificates 21,803 34 — 21,837 — — — — Total held-to-maturity securities $ 510,820 $ 283 $ (15,252 ) $ 495,851 $ 934 $ — $ (20 ) $ 914

Comprised of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and Ginnie Mae (“GNMA”) issued securities.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Loan Portfolio

As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor Owned $ 343,968 22.54 % $ 336,667 23.79 % $ 321,671 24.02 % $ 323,442 24.59 % $ 317,304 24.01 % Owner-Occupied 134,878 8.84 % 112,749 7.97 % 100,048 7.47 % 95,234 7.24 % 96,947 7.33 % Multifamily residential 494,667 32.42 % 421,917 29.81 % 396,470 29.60 % 368,133 27.98 % 348,300 26.34 % Nonresidential properties 308,043 20.19 % 282,642 19.97 % 279,877 20.90 % 251,893 19.14 % 239,691 18.13 % Construction and land 185,018 12.13 % 197,437 13.95 % 165,425 12.35 % 144,881 11.01 % 134,651 10.19 % Total mortgage loans 1,466,574 96.12 % 1,351,412 95.49 % 1,263,491 94.34 % 1,183,583 89.96 % 1,136,893 86.00 % Non-mortgage loans: Business loans (1) 39,965 2.62 % 41,398 2.92 % 45,720 3.41 % 100,253 7.62 % 150,512 11.38 % Consumer loans (2) 19,129 1.26 % 22,563 1.59 % 30,198 2.25 % 31,899 2.42 % 34,693 2.62 % Total non-mortgage loans 59,094 3.88 % 63,961 4.51 % 75,918 5.66 % 132,152 10.04 % 185,205 14.00 % Total loans, gross 1,525,668 100.00 % 1,415,373 100.00 % 1,339,409 100.00 % 1,315,735 100.00 % 1,322,098 100.00 % Net deferred loan origination costs 2,051 2,288 2,446 1,604 (668 ) Allowance for losses on loans (34,592 ) (25,108 ) (17,535 ) (16,893 ) (16,352 ) Loans, net $ 1,493,127 $ 1,392,553 $ 1,324,320 $ 1,300,446 $ 1,305,078

As of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, business loans include $20.0 million, $24.7 million, $30.8 million, $86.0 million and $136.8 million, respectively, of PPP loans. As of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, consumer loans include $18.2 million, $21.5 million, $28.3 million, $31.0 million and $33.9 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Grain Loan Exposure

Grain Technologies, Inc. (“Grain”) Total Exposure as of December 31, 2022 (in thousands) Receivable from Grain Microloans originated – put back to Grain (inception-to-December 31, 2022) $ 25,467 Write-downs, net of recoveries (year to date as of December 31, 2022) (17,455 ) Cash receipts from Grain (inception-to-December 31, 2022) (6,186 ) Grant/reserve (1,826 ) Net receivable as of December 31, 2022 $ — Microloan receivables from Grain Borrowers Grain originated loans receivable as of December 31, 2022 $ 18,158 Allowance for loan losses as of December 31, 2022(1) (15,415 ) Microloans, net of allowance for loan losses as of December 31, 2022 $ 2,743 Investments Investment in Grain $ 1,000 Investment in Grain write-off in Q3 2022 (1,000 ) Investment in Grain as of December 31, 2022 — Total exposure to Grain as of December 31, 2022 $ 2,743

Includes $0.03 million for allowance for unused commitments on the $0.4 million of unused commitments available to Grain originated borrowers reported in other liabilities in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Conditions. Excludes $1.4 million of security deposits by Grain originated borrowers reported in deposits in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Conditions.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Loan Losses

For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period $ 25,108 $ 17,535 $ 16,893 $ 16,352 $ 16,008 Provision for loan losses 12,641 9,330 817 1,258 873 Charge-offs: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residences Investor owned — — — — — Owner occupied — — — — — Multifamily residences — — — — (38 ) Nonresidential properties — — — — — Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer (3,659 ) (1,799 ) (450 ) (751 ) (560 ) Total charge-offs (3,659 ) (1,799 ) (450 ) (751 ) (598 ) Recoveries: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residences Investor owned — — 156 — 8 Owner occupied — 39 — — 45 Multifamily residences — — — — — Nonresidential properties — — — — — Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — 1 91 2 15 Consumer 502 2 28 32 1 Total recoveries 502 42 275 34 69 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (3,157 ) (1,757 ) (175 ) (717 ) (529 ) Allowance for loan losses at end of the period $ 34,592 $ 25,108 $ 17,535 $ 16,893 $ 16,352

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Deposits

As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Demand $ 289,149 23.08 % $ 288,654 21.37 % $ 284,462 24.77 % $ 281,132 23.81 % $ 274,956 22.83 % Interest-bearing deposits: NOW/IOLA accounts 24,349 1.94 % 28,799 2.13 % 28,597 2.49 % 33,010 2.79 % 35,280 2.93 % Money market accounts 317,815 25.38 % 360,293 26.66 % 181,156 15.77 % 169,847 14.38 % 186,893 15.51 % Reciprocal deposits 114,049 9.11 % 162,858 12.05 % 151,264 13.17 % 160,510 13.59 % 143,221 11.89 % Savings accounts 130,432 10.41 % 140,055 10.37 % 139,244 12.12 % 133,966 11.34 % 134,887 11.20 % Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts 586,645 46.84 % 692,005 51.21 % 500,261 43.55 % 497,333 42.10 % 500,281 41.53 % Certificates of deposit of $250K or more 70,113 5.60 % 61,900 4.58 % 65,157 5.67 % 75,130 6.36 % 78,454 6.51 % Brokered certificates of deposit(1) 98,754 7.89 % 98,760 7.31 % 62,650 5.45 % 79,282 6.71 % 79,320 6.58 % Listing service deposits(1) 35,813 2.86 % 40,964 3.03 % 48,953 4.26 % 53,876 4.56 % 66,411 5.51 % All other certificates of deposit less than $250K 171,938 13.73 % 168,906 12.50 % 187,245 16.30 % 194,412 16.46 % 205,294 17.04 % Total certificates of deposit 376,618 30.08 % 370,530 27.42 % 364,005 31.68 % 402,700 34.09 % 429,479 35.64 % Total interest-bearing deposits 963,263 76.92 % 1,062,535 78.63 % 864,266 75.23 % 900,033 76.19 % 929,760 77.17 % Total deposits $ 1,252,412 100.00 % $ 1,351,189 100.00 % $ 1,148,728 100.00 % $ 1,181,165 100.00 % $ 1,204,716 100.00 %

As of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there were $13.6 million, $13.8 million, $18.5 million, $19.0 million, and $29.0 million, respectively, in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Nonperforming Assets

As of Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Non-accrual loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 2,844 $ 5,902 $ 3,460 $ 3,596 $ 3,349 Owner occupied 961 971 1,140 962 1,284 Multifamily residential — — — — 1,200 Nonresidential properties — 778 1,162 1,166 2,163 Construction and land 7,567 10,660 10,817 7,567 917 Non-mortgage loans: Business — 359 — — — Consumer — — — — — Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans) $ 11,372 $ 18,670 $ 16,579 $ 13,291 $ 8,913 Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 217 $ 221 $ 224 $ 230 $ 234 Owner occupied 2,027 2,215 1,746 2,192 2,196 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 93 95 96 98 100 Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans 2,337 2,531 2,066 2,520 2,530 Total non-accrual loans $ 13,709 $ 21,201 $ 18,645 $ 15,811 $ 11,443 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 2,207 $ 2,228 $ 2,246 $ 2,269 $ 3,089 Owner occupied 1,328 1,254 2,019 2,313 2,374 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 708 715 725 726 732 Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 4,243 $ 4,197 $ 4,990 $ 5,308 $ 6,195 Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 17,952 $ 25,398 $ 23,635 $ 21,119 $ 17,638 Total non-performing loans to total gross loans 0.90 % 1.50 % 1.39 % 1.20 % 0.87 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.59 % 0.97 % 0.90 % 0.97 % 0.69 % Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets 0.78 % 1.16 % 1.14 % 1.30 % 1.07 %





Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans(2) $ 1,478,308 $ 18,550 4.98 % $ 1,320,635 $ 18,013 5.41 % Securities(3) 636,457 5,931 3.70 % 113,826 566 1.97 % Other(4) 38,879 452 4.61 % 43,346 73 0.67 % Total interest-earning assets 2,153,644 24,933 4.59 % 1,477,807 18,652 5.01 % Non-interest-earning assets 96,051 134,798 Total assets $ 2,249,695 $ 1,612,605 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 25,349 $ 22 0.34 % $ 29,771 $ 16 0.21 % Money market 503,286 4,095 3.23 % 340,334 259 0.30 % Savings 139,115 8 0.02 % 137,383 33 0.10 % Certificates of deposit 368,895 1,310 1.41 % 433,571 907 0.83 % Total deposits 1,036,645 5,435 2.08 % 941,059 1,215 0.51 % Advance payments by borrowers 12,942 — 0.00 % 10,361 1 0.04 % Borrowings 369,832 3,332 3.57 % 118,692 654 2.19 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,419,419 8,767 2.45 % 1,070,112 1,870 0.69 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 325,616 — 320,074 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 2,424 — 33,506 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 328,040 — 353,580 — Total liabilities 1,747,459 8,767 1,423,692 1,870 Total equity 502,236 188,913 Total liabilities and total equity $ 2,249,695 2.45 % $ 1,612,605 0.69 % Net interest income $ 16,166 $ 16,782 Net interest rate spread(5) 2.14 % 4.32 % Net interest-earning assets(6) $ 734,225 $ 407,695 Net interest margin(7) 2.98 % 4.51 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 151.73 % 138.10 %

Annualized where appropriate. Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value. Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities. Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends. Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans(2) $ 1,375,723 $ 69,865 5.08 % $ 1,312,505 $ 65,532 4.99 % Securities(3) 357,446 11,709 3.28 % 62,908 1,267 2.01 % Other(4) 44,160 1,178 2.67 % 51,156 299 0.58 % Total interest-earning assets 1,777,329 82,752 4.66 % 1,426,569 67,098 4.70 % Non-interest-earning assets 164,324 89,152 Total assets $ 1,941,653 $ 1,515,721 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 30,151 $ 65 0.22 % $ 30,851 $ 109 0.35 % Money market 393,555 6,275 1.59 % 310,611 1,168 0.38 % Savings 138,137 128 0.09 % 133,244 146 0.11 % Certificates of deposit 382,022 3,477 0.91 % 430,164 4,244 0.99 % Total deposits 943,865 9,945 1.05 % 904,870 5,667 0.63 % Advance payments by borrowers 11,514 5 0.04 % 10,106 4 0.04 % Borrowings 206,969 6,199 3.00 % 121,319 2,581 2.13 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,162,348 16,149 1.39 % 1,036,295 8,252 0.80 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 344,505 — 287,008 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 33,225 — 17,763 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 377,730 — 304,771 — Total liabilities 1,540,078 16,149 1,341,066 8,252 Total equity 401,575 174,655 Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,941,653 1.39 % $ 1,515,721 0.80 % Net interest income $ 66,603 $ 58,846 Net interest rate spread(5) 3.27 % 3.90 % Net interest-earning assets(6) $ 614,981 $ 390,274 Net interest margin(7) 3.75 % 4.13 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 152.91 % 137.66 %

Annualized where appropriate. Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value. Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities. Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends. Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Other Data

As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Other Data Common shares issued 24,859,353 24,728,460 24,724,274 24,724,274 18,463,028 Less treasury shares — — — — 1,037,041 Common shares outstanding at end of period 24,859,353 24,728,460 24,724,274 24,724,274 17,425,987 Book value per common share $ 10.77 $ 11.15 $ 11.85 $ 12.12 $ 10.86 Tangible book value per common share $ 10.77 $ 11.15 $ 11.85 $ 12.12 $ 10.86