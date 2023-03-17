Predictive Oncology partners with the world’s largest funder of cancer research to launch PEDAL(TM) Cancer Research Horizons to incorporate Predictive Oncology’s PEDAL platform into future drug discovery processes to enable drug development on a global scale.

EAGAN, Minn., March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) together with Cancer Research Horizons, the innovation engine at the core of the world’s largest private funder of cancer research, Cancer Research UK (CRUK), today announce that they have partnered to drive the development of oncology drugs utilizing Predictive Oncology’s PEDAL™ platform.

“Our collaboration with Cancer Research Horizons represents a fundamental shift in drug discovery that could lead to the accelerated development of cancer therapies using compounds originating from the CRUK network and developed by Cancer Research Horizons in partnership with their global network,” said Raymond F. Vennare, Chief Executive Officer of Predictive Oncology. “We now have the ability to impact the most critical stage of early drug discovery in a way that has never been done before.”

The collaboration will utilize Predictive Oncology’s PEDAL technology to evaluate Cancer Research Horizons’ pre-clinical drug inhibitors of Glutaminase in order to determine which cancer types and patient populations are most likely to respond to treatment with these compounds. PEDAL is an artificial intelligence and machine learning platform which makes high-confidence drug response predictions enabling a more informed selection of drug-tumor type combinations for clinical development. PEDAL increases the probability of clinical success by efficiently addressing tumor heterogeneity during pre-clinical stages.

“We are committed to working closely with scientists to discover and advance therapies that can help in the fight against cancer. Ensuring that patients receive the right treatment for them is of paramount importance, and is why we are excited to work with Predictive Oncology to identify the most suitable population for the further development of our compounds. We look forward to applying Predictive Oncology’s expertise, enabling technology and dedication to progress exciting cancer therapeutics,” explained Tony Hickson, Chief Business Officer for Cancer Research UK and Cancer Research Horizons. “We consider the potential of this collaboration a win for patients not just in the UK or US, but worldwide.”

The agreement bridges non-profit and industry, including revenue sharing for compounds developed and offers the potential for Cancer Research Horizons to incorporate PEDAL into future drug discovery processes. Cancer Research Horizons realizes cancer patient benefit from not-for-profit research and works closely with leading cancer scientists, institutes and companies to protect, develop and commercialize oncology-related discoveries.

About Predictive Oncology

As a science-driven company on the leading edge of oncology drug discovery, Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), offers an unrivaled suite of solutions for the biopharma industry. Through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, the company has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine more confidently by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the world’s largest privately held biobank of over 150K tumor samples. Predictive Oncology’s solutions additionally include tumor models, biologics development, formulation design, a GMP facility, a CLIA laboratory and substantial scientific domain expertise. To learn about our partnerships, please go to predictive-oncology.com.

About Cancer Research Horizons

Cancer Research Horizons is the innovation arm of Cancer Research UK – one of the world’s largest charitable funders of cancer research. We bring together world-leading minds, bold ideas and the right partners to bridge the gap between research and introducing new therapeutics into the market. We focus on the riskier, more profound ideas that can lead to true innovation.

By uniting our commercial partnerships and therapeutic innovation capabilities, Cancer Research Horizons is uniquely placed to support translational funding, licensing and collaboration, spin-out creation, and offer a full spectrum of drug discovery and clinical capabilities. With access to Cancer Research UK’s network of 4,000 exceptional researchers, and £300+ million of annual research spend, we’re a powerful partner in the fight to conquer cancer. Every penny we make goes back into funding the next bold steps, to help bring forward the day when all cancers are conquered. To date, we’ve played an instrumental role in forming over 60 spin-out companies and helped to bring 11 cancer drugs to market. For more information and to get in touch with the team, visit cancerresearchhorizons.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations and the investments we make. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our collaboration with Cancer Research Horizons and the potential results therefrom are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, changes in management, plans and objectives of management. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

