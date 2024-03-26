An illegal immigrant who was deported to his home country of Mexico in 2020 has been accused of the murder of a Michigan woman after he re-entered the country illegally.
Brandon Ortiz-Vite, who is currently being held at the Kent County, Michigan, jail is being charged with murder and other crimes after the body of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia was discovered on U.S. 131 in downtown Grand Rapids and identified by investigators.
In a statement to Fox News Digital, an Immigration and Cu
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Who is Nicole Shanahan? Meet the wealthy entrepreneur RFK Jr selected as his VP running mate - March 26, 2024
- Supreme Court appears inclined to preserve broad access to abortion drug - March 26, 2024
- Previously deported illegal immigrant charged with murder of 25-year-old Michigan woman - March 26, 2024