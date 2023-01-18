Innovative tool will minimize the time to meaningful insights and harness creativity in survey creation

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pollfish, the fastest survey research platform (powered by Prodege), announced today the launch of its exciting new product feature, Pollfish AI.

Pollfish AI is the easiest-to-use as well as one of the fastest AI-enabled survey creation platforms. It can generate a professional-grade insightful survey questionnaire in 30 seconds or less, all based on a single sentence a user enters on their topic of interest.

Beta testers have been actively unleashing their creativity by making thousands of suggestions to Pollfish AI, which generates complete surveys from commands like: “create a survey about pricing for my new health app,” “consumer sentiment around home buying during these macroeconomic conditions,” or “what’s the best way for me to compete against top coffee chains?”

A key benefit of Pollfish AI is the time saved in survey creation, with the initial survey displaying in just seconds. Surveys can be quickly and easily refined with additional requests like “add more pricing options” or “make this more applicable to the healthcare industry.” Pollfish AI also adds value to surveying by bringing in new ideas, illuminating meaningful insights from questions you wouldn’t have thought to ask. By bringing together these benefits with the world-class audience that Prodege offers, it will propel dynamic and agile solutions to the forefront and the industry as a whole.

“Pollfish AI will help move the market research industry forward. The ability to create a survey at lightning speed will allow brands, researchers, and marketers to quickly get insights from our millions of engaged global respondents,” said John Papadakis, Founder & CEO of Pollfish.

“We’re especially thrilled about the release of Pollfish AI, which furthers Prodege’s mission to make research accessible for all, by making the process of creating surveys simple, accurate, and fun. Pollfish AI serves as one step on our path to minimize the time to impactful insights and we’re excited about additional features in our pipeline that should also foster early adoption,” says Mendy Orimland, Chief Revenue Officer at Prodege.

Pollfish AI is readily available to test and use. To try it out, visit https://pollfish.com.

About Prodege, LLC

A cutting-edge marketing and consumer insights platform, Prodege has charted a course of innovation in the evolving technology landscape by helping leading brands, marketers, and agencies uncover the answers to their business questions, acquire new customers, increase revenue, and drive brand loyalty & product adoption. Bolstered by a major investment by Great Hill Partners in the fourth quarter of 2021 and strategic acquisitions of Pollfish, BitBurst & AdGate Media in 2022, Prodege looks forward to more growth and innovation to empower our partners to gather meaningful, rich insights and better market to their target audiences. Visit https://prodege.com to learn more about our solutions. To use Pollfish AI, visit https://pollfish.com.

