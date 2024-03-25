LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rabbi Marvin Hier, Founder and Dean Emeritus, the Simon Wiesenthal Center and Museum of Tolerance, today issued the following statement:

“In response to recent reported statements regarding my close friend Nelson Peltz, I feel compelled to say the following. I have known Nelson for decades and he has always been a fighter of intolerance in all of its forms. For approximately 45 years, Nelson has been actively involved with our Center, which is based in Los Angeles. Nelson chaired the Center for 35 years and has worked tirelessly to stamp out bigotry. In fact, Nelson was instrumental in expanding the Center’s mandate beyond fighting anti-semitism to combating racism and intolerance, starting in the early 1990s. Case in point: after Rodney King, a black American, was senselessly and brutally beaten by four white LAPD officers in 1991, Nelson quickly mobilized our efforts and we began a program to help educate law enforcement in the dangers of racism, the first of its kind in the U.S. More recently, in 2021, the Museum of Tolerance opened the Claudia and Nelson Peltz Social Lab which is designed to educate on major issues of intolerance that are part of daily life.”

Contact:

Rabbi Marvin Hier

[email protected]