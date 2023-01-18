GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce that Pennsylvania based RAVAN AIR adopts ProStar’s PointMan solution to enhance its operations.

“Precision geospatial technologies will play a critical role in the management and construction of underground infrastructure, and we have always embraced the most advanced technologies,” stated Mark Sakach, Director of Operations at RAVAN AIR. “We have been looking for an out-of-the-box and easy-to-use mapping solution to help us enhance our field data collection services, and PointMan checked all of the boxes.”

RAVAN AIR is an industry leader in providing underground and aerial inspections. The company provides probe, camera, and drone services for the oil and natural gas, landfill, utility, and construction industries. RAVAN AIR offers turnkey Advanced Integrated Services to complete even the most complex projects.

“The critical infrastructure industry is at the precipice of a digital transformation, and geospatial technologies like PointMan are at the center of the digital transformation,” stated Page Tucker CEO of ProStar Geocorp. “Geospatial technologies like PointMan are at the center of this digital transformation, and it is great to see PointMan has become both a recognized leader and trusted brand name throughout the industry.”

ABOUT RAVAN AIR

RAVAN AIR is a nationwide underground and aerial inspection company that has mastered several technologies and skills to provide the most current, detailed, and reliable inspection services to a range of industries. Their Advanced Integrative Resources include several tools like probes, cameras, lateral launchers, and a dedicated camera truck for underground utility locating, laser profiling, pipeline inspections, 3D mapping, and cross bore and CCTV pipeline inspections. Detailed reports and notated videos are generated in a multitude of formats based on the client’s needs.

RAVAN AIR has completed countless aerial inspections using their advanced drones for methane detection, GIS mapping, and thermal imaging for the oil and gas, utility infrastructure, industrial, construction, landfill, government, and telecommunications industries.

By seeking out these innovative technologies, RAVAN AIR has committed to providing the most cutting-edge tools for their clients. This allows each client to customize and integrate specific services to complete their unique project with precision. The RAVAN AIR team holds many safety and industry certifications.

To learn more about RAVAN AIR, visit: www.ravanair.com

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 20 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .

