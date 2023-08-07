Led by Jeff Zucker, RedBird IMI to Support New Independent Studio Focused on Non-Fiction Content

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RedBird-IMI, a joint venture investment platform focused on global media, entertainment, sports and news content properties, and Ian Orefice, the former President & COO of TIME and TIME Studios, today announced the launch of EverWonder Studio, a new, independent content studio.

EverWonder Studio (everwonder.studio) will initially focus on fully financing, producing, and distributing non-fiction features, documentaries and series, each with the specific goal of creating new IP and brand extensions around the world.

Orefice just stepped down as the President & COO of TIME and TIME Studios, which he founded in 2020. The studio achieved more than $100M in revenue and Orefice’s career work has received critical acclaim from hits including Jeen-Yuhs (Netflix), HOME (Apple), Katrina Babies (HBO), John Lewis: Good Trouble (CNN Films), TIME 100 (ABC), Amazing Grace (Neon), The Territory (National Geographic).

The new studio will be based in New York, with plans to quickly expand to Los Angeles and Europe. In addition to financing projects from inception, EverWonder will be signing industry leading filmmakers and journalists who share a passion for storytelling that resonates on a global stage.

“It is a dream come true to have the opportunity to create a home for the world’s most talented creatives, partnering with one of the most prolific storytellers of all time in Jeff Zucker and now RedBird IMI,” said Ian Orefice. “Focusing on the most impactful and entertaining global stories, there has never been a better time to launch an independent premium content studio than right now.”

“I watched Ian launch an incredible production studio at TIME,” said Jeff Zucker, CEO of RedBird IMI. “And now I am thrilled that we can partner with him and back his vision to launch a non-scripted company of his own at a time when that kind of quality programming is in such great demand across the globe.”

EverWonder is the first of several investments that RedBird IMI will announce in the coming months.

About RedBird IMI

RedBird IMI is a joint venture between RedBird Capital Partners, founded and led by Gerry Cardinale, and International Media Investments (IMI), a global media company based in Abu Dhabi.

