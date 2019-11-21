Breaking News
Home / Top News / Reflektion Wins PERSONALIZATION ONE Rele Award for Best Digital Commerce Engagement Platform

Reflektion Wins PERSONALIZATION ONE Rele Award for Best Digital Commerce Engagement Platform

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Prestigious Award Recognizes the Importance of Unified Platform in Delivering Connected Customer Journeys and Engagement

San Mateo, CA, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reflektion, the world’s leading AI-powered personalization platform for the retail industry, announced today it received the 2019 Rele Award for the best Digital Commerce Engagement Platform. This annual award, presented at the Personalization19 event in San Diego, honors companies, practitioners, and technology providers who create and deliver exceptional personalization experiences. Reflektion was also a finalist for two other distinguished awards: “Personalization Tech Solution of the Year” and “Data Science, AI, and Intelligence Platforms.”

Reflektion’s Customer Engagement Platform provides online brands and retailers with a comprehensive and individualized approach to online sales and digital touchpoints. Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP), Reflektion’s Customer Engagement Platform creates a personalized and connected shopping experience to drive more revenue and increase online shopping conversions. Based on an internal study of its customer base, Reflektion’s platform improves site conversion rates by 25%, add-to-cart rates by 150% and revenue by 15%.

With Reflektion’s breakthrough patented technology, consumers enjoy a connected, individualized shopping experience delivered to their laptop and mobile devices. Retailers can set the level of personalization that suits their revenue goals and watch as the Customer Engagement Platform’s AI works in real time to deliver search results, recommendations, category pages, landing pages, personalized content, and email to shoppers. Further, Reflektion delivers breakthrough analytics functionality that empowers eCommerce retailers to better plan, track, and act to achieve specific business goals with optimized product placements, individualized promotions, and informed keyword strategies.

“We’re honored to win the 2019 Rele Award for Digital Commerce Engagement Platform,” Amede Hungerford, Chief Marketing Officer at Reflektion stated. “In today’s hyper-competitive world of eCommerce, retailers must either engage consumers with individualized content and recommendations or risk losing touch with their online shoppers. By leveraging industry-leading AI and NLP technology, our platform offers exclusive, 1:1 personalized and connected shopping journeys across digital touchpoints — substantially driving eCommerce growth.”

To learn more about the Reflektion Customer Engagement Platform, please visit www.reflektion.com/demo.

About Reflektion

Reflektion’s AI-powered personalization platform listens to the behaviors of each individual shopper, utilizes Artificial Intelligence to calculate their preferences and intent, and then responds to every moment-to-moment interaction by displaying the most relevant content and products in real-time and across the digital touchpoints that matter most—including preview and site search, product recommendations, category and landing pages, and email.

Leading retail brands such as Hanes, Marmot, Skechers, and Ulta rely on Reflektion’s platform.

Founded by pioneers in Artificial Intelligence and awarded both the Best eCommerce Solution and Best Overall Business Technology Solution by SIIA in 2019, Reflektion combines individual shopper insights, product intelligence, and AI to create more relevant and impactful eCommerce experiences.

Reflektion is backed by leading investors including Battery Ventures, Hasso Plattner Ventures, and Clear Ventures.

Attachment

  • Screen Shot 2019-11-19 at 3.37.32 PM 
CONTACT: Amede Hungerford
Reflektion
6507536716
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.