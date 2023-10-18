JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is pleased to announce the names of 20 students who were recently awarded scholarships as part of the company’s annual program. Since its inception, the scholarship program has awarded nearly $600,000 to 293 students, including this year’s recipients.

The following students received a 2023 scholarship:

Mason Baugh of Kansas City, Missouri

Ryker Berry of Bridge City, Texas

Taylor Brockman of West Palm Beach, Florida

Mary Carter of Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Ray Choi of Flowery Branch, Georgia

Kenechukwu Egbuonu of Grand Prairie, Texas

Chimdimma Egbuonu of Grand Prairie, Texas

Laila Garba of Indianapolis, Indiana

Emily George of Tucker, Georgia

Rebecca Hawkins of Kings Mountain, North Carolina Lauren Jackson of Charlotte, North Carolina

Jennifer Johnston-Muse of Marrero, Louisiana

Norbert Krajewski of Inverness, Florida

Amayah Novrit of Carteret, New Jersey

Denisse Peterson of Buckeye, Arizona

Cody Richardson of Brooklyn, Michigan

Jessica Rodriguez of Chicago, Illinois

Madison Segreti of Oak Forest, Illinois

Luke Syverud of Gurnee, Illinois

Shane Thoma of Wellsburg, West Virginia

“Every year, I am always so impressed with the accomplishments of our applicants,” said Saia President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe. “We are pleased to be able to offer the scholarship program to our employees and their dependents. This year’s winners are truly deserving of this recognition.”

Saia’s scholarship program is a tangible display of the company’s core values and is designed to recognize employees and their dependents’ commitment to education and community as they pursue a college education.

Applications to the program are reviewed by a selection committee who evaluate each student’s academic achievement, essay quality, community service, leadership capabilities, communication skills and recommendation letters.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Ga., Saia LTL Freight operates 193 terminals across the country and employs over 13,500 people. Saia has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. Saia was also named one of Women In Trucking’s “2022 Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation.” For more information on Saia Inc., visit www.saia.com.

For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Saia Corporate Public Relations

Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com