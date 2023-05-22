The facility will provide faster service to shippers in East Central Indiana

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced today the opening of its new Saia LTL Freight terminal in Muncie, Indiana. The facility is another investment in our service for customers in central Indiana and further enhances our statewide coverage.

“Our new Muncie terminal will add capacity to our network, allowing us to provide enhanced service because of closer customer proximity,” stated Vice President of Operations, East Jared Mull. “By reducing stem time, or the time between when our drivers leave the terminal until they make their first pickup or delivery, we will be able to provide faster service, especially to those shippers located east of Indianapolis.”

Muncie is a hub for regional commerce and home to Ball State University. As the largest city of East Central Indiana, an area consisting of 10 counties, Muncie is an important market for Saia, one that hosts a large customer base where economic growth is anticipated.

“With the opening of this new facility, we expect improved transit times,” explained Mull. “On average, we will be 20% closer to our current customers so it really will be a win-win, both for us and them. With each new terminal, we are able to expand our network footprint and enhance the value proposition we bring to customers. We’re excited to be a member of the Muncie community and are looking forward to see our operations grow there.”

The Muncie facility is the fifth terminal the company has opened since the beginning of the year. In late April, the company opened a facility northeast of Atlanta. In February, Saia opened terminals near Kansas City, Kansas and in Morgantown and Princeton, West Virginia.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 192 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Saia Corporate Public Relations

Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com