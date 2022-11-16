Financial Services Firm Donates $10,000 to Provide Education for Children of Workplace Injury Victims

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seeley Howard Private Wealth provides services to help individuals manage their finances and plan for the future. For many people, one of the most important plans involves higher education for their children. That’s why Seeley Howard supports Kids’ Chance, an organization that provides scholarships to children of workers who have been injured or killed on the job.

“This is a group of people that we care deeply about,” says financial advisor Christopher J. Seeley. “These individuals and their families have to overcome some big obstacles for the rest of their lives—in some cases dealing with the loss of a loved one.”

“Kids’ Chance is a great cause that provides long-term assistance to families in need,” adds financial advisor Steven T. Howard. “The firm is very proud to do our part in supporting them.”

By making a donation of $10,000, Seeley Howard became a Benefactor Sponsor of Kids’ Chance. Scholarships are awarded to students who are pursuing undergraduate degrees as well as those entering technical training programs. Learn more about the organization at kidschance.org.

