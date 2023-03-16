SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd., Atlas Technical Consultants, and Butterfly Network, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 780-3993 to speak with attorney Leo Kandinov.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD)

Morris Kandinov is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.’s agreement to be acquired by L3Harris Technologies. Under the terms of the agreement Aerojet’s shareholders will receive $58.00 per share in cash. If you purchased AJRD shares, you may have standing for shareholder recovery. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO)

Morris Kandinov is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.’s agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Reinsurance. Under the terms of the agreement Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.’s shareholders will receive $30 per share in cash. If you purchased ARGO shares, you may have standing for shareholder recovery. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ: ATCX)

Morris Kandinov is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Atlas Technical Consultants’ agreement to be acquired by GI Partners. Under the terms of the agreement Atlas Technical Consultants’ shareholders will receive $12.25 per share in cash. If you purchased ATCX shares, you may have standing for shareholder recovery. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY)

Morris Kandinov is investigating Butterfly Network, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. If you own Butterfly Network shares or previously owned Longview Acquisition Corp. shares prior to their conversion to Butterfly Network, you may have standing for shareholder recovery. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

