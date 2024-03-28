Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics honors distinguished work in applied mathematics, computational science, and data science

2024 SIAM Fellows Photo of 2024 Class of SIAM Fellows

Philadelphia, PA, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM) is pleased to announce the 2024 Class of SIAM Fellows. These distinguished members were nominated in recognition of their outstanding research and service to the community. Through their various contributions, SIAM Fellows form a crucial group of individuals helping to advance the fields of applied mathematics, computational science, and data science.

SIAM congratulates these 26 esteemed members of the community, listed below in alphabetical order:

Peter Ashwin, University of Exeter, is being recognized for contributions to dynamical systems and its application to mathematical biology and climate change.

Heinz Bauschke, University of British Columbia, is being recognized for contributions in convex analysis, monotone operator theory, fixed point theory, and their applications in optimization.

David Samuel Bindel, Cornell University, is being recognized for contributions in numerical linear algebra and its innovative use in broad areas of computational science and engineering.

Jie Chen, City University of Hong Kong, is being recognized for breakthroughs in fundamental limitations of feedback control, system identification, model validation, and delay systems.

Patrick L. Combettes, North Carolina State University, is being recognized for contributions to the theory and applications of convex optimization, especially proximal methods.

Hans De Sterck, University of Waterloo, is being recognized for contributions to scientific computing methods including multilevel and nonlinear solvers, and for exemplary scientific leadership and service to SIAM.

Aaron L. Fogelson, University of Utah, is being recognized for pioneering work on mathematical modeling and numerical methods for platelet aggregation and blood clotting.

Hélène Frankowska, CNRS and Sorbonne University, is being recognized for fundamental and pioneering contributions to optimal control theory and differential inclusions, both deterministic, stochastic, and in Wasserstein spaces.

Michael P. Friedlander, University of British Columbia, is being recognized for theoretical and applied contributions to convex and nonconvex optimization.

Daniel Kráľ, Masaryk University, is being recognized for fundamental contributions to graph theory, combinatorics and computer science, and for service to the profession.

Richard B. Lehoucq, Sandia National Laboratories, is being recognized for contributions to numerical linear algebra and software, continuum mechanics, nonlocal modeling, applications of probability to optimization, and high-dimensional data analysis.

José Mario Martínez, State University of Campinas, is being recognized for his contributions to the theory, practice, and applications of continuous optimization.

Deanna Needell, University of California Los Angeles, is being recognized for contributions to compressed sensing, stochastic optimization, and applied data science.

Cornelis W. Oosterlee, Utrecht University, is being recognized for outstanding contributions to multigrid methods and financial mathematics, and exceptional service to these research communities.

Art B. Owen, Stanford University, is being recognized for seminal contributions straddling computational mathematics and statistics.

Fred S. Roberts, Rutgers University, is being recognized for distinguished research in discrete mathematics, leadership of major research centers, and service to SIAM.

Joachim Rosenthal, University of Zurich, is being recognized for contributions to systems theory, coding theory, and cryptography and for establishing connections between them.

Claudia Sagastizábal, IMECC, Unicamp, is being recognized for contributions to non-smooth optimization and applications to engineering, and numerical methods for optimization.

Carola-Bibiane Schönlieb, University of Cambridge, is being recognized for important contributions to mathematical imaging, inverse problems, and applied partial differential equations, as well as outstanding leadership and service.

Mark S. Squillante, IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center, is being recognized for fundamental contributions to the mathematical analysis, modeling, control, and optimization of stochastic systems and their applications.

Luis Nunes Vicente, Lehigh University, is being recognized for groundbreaking contributions to derivative-free and bilevel optimization, and exemplary leadership in editorial and organizational service to the SIAM community.

Layne Terry Watson, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, is being recognized for pioneering the theoretical development, algorithm design, software implementation, and application of homotopy methods.

Nathaniel Whitaker, University of Massachusetts, is being recognized for significant achievements in broadening participation in mathematics and important contributions to multiple fields in applied mathematics, especially fluid mechanics.

Chao Yang, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, is being recognized for contributions in the development of novel algorithms and software for eigenvalue problems, and applications of algorithms and software to solve challenging scientific problems.

Ulrike Meier Yang, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, is being recognized for pioneering work on parallel algebraic multigrid and software, and broad impact on high-performance computing.

Lexing Ying, Stanford University, is being recognized for contributions in numerical analysis and scientific computing.

Learn more about the SIAM Fellows Program.

View the full list of SIAM Fellows.

About SIAM

Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM), headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is an international society of 14,000 individual, academic, and corporate members from 85 countries. SIAM fosters the development of applied mathematics and computational methodologies needed in various application areas. Through publications, conferences, and communities like student chapters, geographic sections, and activity groups, SIAM builds cooperation between mathematics and the worlds of science and technology to solve real-world problems. Learn more at siam.org.

Attachment

2024 SIAM Fellows

CONTACT: Becky Kerner Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics 267-992-8681 [email protected]