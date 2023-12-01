ST Series Mobile Storage Cart ST Series Mobile Storage Cart

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skytron is pleased to introduce a new line of Mobile Storage Carts to enhance its extensive Stainless Product Offering for the Healthcare Environment.

ST Mobile Carts have emerged as the highly configurable premier choice for healthcare environments, offering unparalleled durability and functionality. Crafted from robust powder-coated steel, these carts are engineered to meet the rigorous demands of healthcare settings. Their exceptional cleanability, strength, and quality make them the go-to solution for healthcare professionals.

At the heart of ST Mobile Carts lies the innovative Panelogic™ cell panels, which set them apart from conventional storage solutions. These panels deliver exceptional flexibility and storage capacity, allowing for accessory positioning both horizontally and at a 29° angle. This unique design empowers users to effortlessly reconfigure the interior layout, providing a versatile storage system tailored to accommodate a wide array of medical supplies found within healthcare facilities. For added security, an optional locking mechanism is available to ensure controlled storage when needed.

Designed to seamlessly fit standard 16” x 24” organization storage applications, ST Mobile Carts incorporate clear plastic bins to enhance inventory visibility, making supply management more efficient. Moreover, these carts offer a range of optional accessories that can be customized based on individual preferences, including:

• Bins with divider options

• Shelves with divider options, featuring a heavy-duty variant

• Lockable drawers

• Heavy-duty catheter slides or catheter boxes

The versatility of these carts extends to their accessories, which are hung from Panelogic™ cells and easily relocated as required. Steel side handles and 5” heavy-duty casters facilitate effortless maneuverability, allowing healthcare professionals to efficiently transport supplies across various areas of healthcare facilities. In today’s dynamic healthcare landscape, mobility equates to increased flexibility, and ST Mobile Carts are at the forefront of providing seamless storage and transfer solutions.

About Skytron LLC: Skytron innovations continue a 50-year culture delivering patient-centered environments that are safe and efficient. Skytron actively listens to customer challenges & initiatives, aligning our solutions to improve processes, reduce risk, and provide the most value for your money. Our local representative network of specialists provide a single point of contact, from initial design to ongoing support.

To learn more, visit our website at www.skytron.com or email info@skytron.com

Matt Vander Woude

Marketing Manager

(616) 656-1636

mvanderwoude@skytron.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/449ffb3a-ae8e-461c-84f5-ba1ab0a84dca