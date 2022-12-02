Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from its Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference held on December 1st are now available for online viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1×1 management meeting requests through December 6th.
December 1st
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Aquafil S.P.A.
|OTCQX: ECNLF | Euronext Star Milan: ECNL
|AAC Clyde Space
|OTCQX: ACCMF | NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: AAC
|Active Energy Group Plc
|OTCQB: ATGVF | AIM: AEG
|Gamelancer Media Corp.
|OTCQB: GAMGF | CSE: GMNG
|Saturn Oil + Gas Inc.
|OTCQX: OILSF | TSXV: SOIL
|Good Natured Products Inc.
|OTCQX: GDNPF | TSXV: GDNP
|Novonix Ltd.
|OTCQX: NVNXF | ASX: NVX
|Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.
|OTCQB: ALKFF | NEO: PWWR
|Bigg Digital Assets Inc.
|OTCQX: BBKCF | CSE: BIGG
|Solar Alliance Energy Inc.
|OTCQB: SAENF | TSXV: SOLR
|Alvopetro Energy Ltd.
|OTCQX: ALVOF | TSXV: ALV
|Black Swan Graphene Inc.
|OTCQB: BSWGF | TSXV: SWAN
|VERSES Technologies Inc.
|OTCQX: VRSSF | NEO: VERS
|ARway Corporation
|Pink: ARWYF | CSE: ARWY
