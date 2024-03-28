The campaign strives to offer daily insights and recommendations for dispensaries to maximize the business impact of 4/20.

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Springbig, a leading provider of vertical SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs, is thrilled to announce its latest initiative, the “20 Days of 4/20” campaign. This comprehensive campaign is positioned to enhance customer engagement strategies for dispensaries while fostering enduring brand relationships.

Scheduled to coincide with the upcoming celebration on April 20th, “20 Days of 4/20” is designed to equip dispensaries and other cannabis businesses with invaluable insights and actionable strategies for sustaining business growth during and after the 4/20 holiday. Springbig will deliver daily recommendations aimed at empowering dispensary owners, managers, and marketers to prioritize retention and solidify brand loyalty among their customers.

The campaign kicks off April 1st, with insights on how to “Build up your brand’s hype”, on Springbig’s social media channels.

“Every year, 4/20 is a time of increased enthusiasm, and increased sales, for cannabis products and businesses,” said Jeff Harris, Springbig CEO. “But it doesn’t have to be the end of a brand’s growth journey in 2024. Through this campaign, we aim to provide businesses with the tools and insights they need to foster meaningful connections with their audiences and ensure that new and occasional buyers on 4/20 become loyal brand ambassadors in May and beyond.”

Springbig’s “20 days of 4/20” is the latest development in an exciting 12-months for the company. In 2023, Springbig launched innovative new features and offerings for the cannabis industry, including their gift card service, “The Wallet”; a new subscription loyalty service; enhanced customer engagement tools, such as “Campaign Follow-Ups”, “Campaign Caddie”, and “Advanced Member Offers”; as well as integrations with Shopify, COMBASE, Alleaves and Flowhub.

About Springbig:

Springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. Springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. Springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, Springbig’s reporting, and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/