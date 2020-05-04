Breaking News
SunWire Battles Hunger with Donation to Support No Kid Hungry Amid COVID-19

Oakbrook Terrace, IL, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chicago, IL April 30, 2019 — The effects of COVID-19 have been felt across the globe and continue to have a major impact on our local communities. To say the backlash of COVD-19 has been overwhelming would be an understatement. The unemployment rate is soaring, children are at home from school, and parents have suddenly become teachers and IT experts. In spite of the current circumstances there are local businesses that are still pushing forward during this pandemic and have extended a helping hand to those in need. SunWire, a local marketing and advertising firm here in the Chicago area recently made a donation in support of No Kid Hungry.

No Kid Hungry is an organization that is partnering with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to end child hunger in Illinois by increasing access to school breakfast, summer meals, and after school meals. Their goal is to help connect children and families with healthy food and the resources they need to thrive. During these uncertain times when resources can be limited while everyone is quarantined in their homes, millions of kids are missing meals due to school closures. It is No Kid Hungry’s mission that no child goes hungry and without food within the months to come.

At Sunwire we feel its important not only to take care of our own, but also our responsibility to lend a hand to those around our community. It was really important to us that we did something to help. We look forward to this being the start of some creative ways we can reach out and help during this time. I believe that our community is resilient and made up of strong individuals and families. Hopefully, we can do our part to spark giving throughout the business community. I think Charles Dickens said it best, No one is useless in this world who lightens the load of another.”

Weston Read -Director of Operations

It is clear that as a local small business SunWire is committed to investing in their local community to join the fight against hunger and poverty during this international crisis. These measures ensure that kids are not going hungry during this unprecedented time by donating to a cause that can provide the necessary resources to community leaders.

It’s reassuring in times such as this where anxiety and stress seem to be the champion of the day that a group of like minded and eager professionals have decided to take this optimistic stance and pay it forward in their community to battle hunger and make a difference during difficult times.

