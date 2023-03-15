Jointly created by The Joint Commission and Kaiser Permanente, the award celebrates achievements by healthcare organizations in reducing disparities

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Joint Commission and Kaiser Permanente are now accepting applications for the 2023 Bernard J. Tyson National Award for Excellence in Pursuit of Healthcare Equity. Through the award, both organizations hope to demonstrate that sustained improvements to healthcare disparities are possible by providing real-world examples and best practices for healthcare organizations.

Bernard J. Tyson, the late CEO and chair of Kaiser Permanente, worked tirelessly to address the healthcare disparities that plague the U.S. healthcare system. Now in its third year, the award recognizes a healthcare organization for an intervention that led to a measurable and sustained reduction in at least one healthcare disparity.

All types of healthcare organizations that directly deliver healthcare and have addressed disparities for any vulnerable population, including but not limited to race/ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status, may apply. In their application, organizations must provide data demonstrating how they have improved a disparity.

This year’s application period is open today through May 10 at 11:59 p.m. CT, and there is no cost to apply. The Tyson Award presents the opportunity for national recognition as well as to share best practices with thousands of healthcare organizations across the country.

Please visit the Tyson Award webpage for more information and to submit an application. There are several resources available for applicants, including:

Application preview

Last year’s winning applications

Application tip sheet

Last year’s Tyson Award recipients included NYC Health + Hospitals, whose NYC Care program expanded healthcare access to underserved populations, including the undocumented; and Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women, whose initiative resulted in a significant decrease in severe maternal morbidity from hemorrhage among Black women.

Interested applicants may contact TysonAward@jointcommission.org with questions.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve healthcare for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating healthcare organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and nonprofit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org.

CONTACT: Hannah Miller The Joint Commission (630) 792-5174 hmiller@jointcommission.org Allie Furey Kaiser Permanente (510) 292-8580 Allie.x.furey@kp.org