Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / The City of Montebello to Deploy Beam Global EV ARC™ Solar EV Charging Terminals

The City of Montebello to Deploy Beam Global EV ARC™ Solar EV Charging Terminals

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Beam’s 100% Renewably Powered Chargers Demonstrate City’s Commitment to Sustainability and Building Clean EV Charging Infrastructure

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the City of Montebello will deploy two EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging terminals this week to serve city fleet vehicles and provide an emergency preparedness asset. The transportable solar-powered EV charging infrastructure products include an emergency power panel for first responders and are off-grid, requiring no construction, no disruption to city operations, no added utility bill and providing a secure source of EV charging in the event of further utility grid interruptions.

The EV ARC™ terminals were purchased through the California State Contract #1-18-61-16.

“The City of Montebello is enhancing its green power resources with the deployment of two 100% self-sustaining EV charging terminals that will serve a dual-purpose as emergency preparedness assets for City staff and operations,” said Kimberly Ann Cobos-Cawthorne, Mayor of the City of Montebello. “Two Beam EV ARCs will be able to charge the city’s electric transit vans and future EVs as Montebello electrifies its fleet. We are excited about using this state-of-the-art clean energy tech because its flexible model requires zero infrastructure investment or disruption to city operations. The fact that these are solar powered and 100% sustainable is an additional benefit to our budget and the environment.”

In September 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom pledged to fast-track California’s environmental goals in response to the climate crisis. He issued an executive order that would require all new cars and passenger trucks sold in the state to be zero emission by 2035, a decision that he said would improve air quality and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are warming the planet. The City of Montebello is one of many examples of California cities leading the charge for a greener future through important changes that can make a big impact.

“In the wake of California Governor Newsom’s mandate that will ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2035, we are seeing municipalities prioritize their sustainable EV charging infrastructure initiatives,” said Beam Global CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “Our American made products and business models are designed to respond to the significant growth that we are seeing – growth that we think will only accelerate in 2021 as the Federal government joins local governments in aggressively investing in the infrastructure required to support the sustainable electrification of transportation.”

About Beam Global
Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Media Contact:
The Bulleit Group
[email protected]
415-742-1894

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.