The United States, with its robust defense budget of US$ 725.1 Billion and a significant number of firearms held for military personnel, continues to dominate the market and is expected to maintain its position as one of the most lucrative markets, accounting for approximately 45% market share in 2022. The growth in privately owned and military firearms in the country plays a pivotal role in supporting this expansion, solidifying the United States’ position as the largest market for firearms, particularly in the privately owned and military segments.

NEWARK, Del, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global firearm lubricants market is anticipated to reach US$ 302.2 million in 2022. Increased demand for weapon lubricants is predicted to result from the growing need for lubricants for firearms with low volatile organic compounds (VOCs). With a CAGR of 2.6% from 2023 to 2033, it is anticipated to have produced US$ 401.3 million by 2033.

Firearm lubricants are required to make sure that firearms function as intended. Modern weapon lubricants have high heat as well as burn-off resistance, which helps prevent corrosion and unstick stuck components and actions. The smooth operation of the cannon is aided by a variety of environmental conditions, such as exposure to saltwater spray, low temperatures, and tiny particles. Modern gun lubricants help extend the time that the weapon stays cool and clean.

Firearm lubricants are primarily used with small arms, such as assault rifles, pistols, and machine guns. Guns can only function properly with the help of firearm lubricants, which prevent wear, overheating, and malfunction. Gun lubricants could be used in heavy artillery and other big weapons with additional product research and development. They may accommodate the greatest potential in the intended application in the worldwide market for firearm lubricants if a wide variety of applications are found through careful analysis.

The introduction of novel firearm lubricants having advanced features, such as bio-lubricants, would increase the market’s competitive advantages over the competitors from 2023 to 2033. The market for firearm lubricants will continue to rise due to the growing demand for firearm lubricants that contain minimal volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Key Takeaways:

Sales of firearm lubricants increased at a CAGR of 1.82% between 2018 and 2022.

With a projected 54% revenue share in 2022, the bio-based sector will undoubtedly dominate the type segment for firearm lubricants.

During the projection period, oils will rule the market for firearm lubricants and are expected to reach a market share of 26% in 2023.

A significant portion of the South Asia & Pacific firearm lubricants market, at 32% in 2022, is in India.

“The military & defense sector’s rising demand is anticipated to have a significant positive impact on the global market for firearm lubricants. Manufacturers in the market for firearm lubricants are concentrating on taking advantage of openings in Asia,” – remarks an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

The market for gun lubricants is moderately competitive. Some of the industry players are concentrating on selling weapon lubricants to individual gun owners online. Prominent players in the firearm lubricants market are:

Lucas Oil Products Inc.

ITW-ROCOL

L&R Ultrasonics

Amsoil Inc.

MPT Industries

G96 Products Inc.

Radco Industries, Inc.

Pacific Specialty Oils

Ballistol

Renewable Lubricants Inc.

Militec Inc.

Pro-Shot Products Inc.

Liberty Gun Lubricants

Clenzoil

Taurus Petroleums Private Limited

Some key developments:

Hydraulic oil, turbine oil, gear oil, stationary engine oil, coolant, compressor oil, grease, and flushing and cleaning chemicals are all part of the AMSOIL Industrial product line. Heat-transfer fluid, process fluid, cutting and grinding fluid, and other speciality fluids are added to that list.

The biodegradable Bio-E.P. Gear Oils are offered by Renewable Lubricants, a business that specializes in oil and lubricants for construction-related vehicles and machinery. These oils are intended to lubricate spur, bevel, helical, and worm gears that experience severe loading or shock loads in heavy-duty uses. The performance criteria of U.S. Steel 224, DIN 51517 Part 3, David Brown DB S1.53.101, ISO 12925-1 CKD, and Cincinnati Machine are met or exceeded by these ecologically friendly formulas.

Key Segments Profiled:

By Type:

Mineral Oil Lubricants

Synthetic Lubricants

Bio-Based Lubricants

By Form:

Liquid

Grease

Dry

By Application:

Barrel Lubricants

Bolt and Slide Lubricants

Trigger and Action Lubricants

Rust Inhibitors

By End-Use:

Military and Law Enforcement

Sporting and Hunting

Civilian and Self-Defense

Competition Shooting

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global firearm lubricants market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the firearm lubricants market, the market is segmented on the basis of firearm lubricants by type (mineral oil lubricants, synthetic lubricants, bio-based lubricants), by form (liquid, grease, dry), by application (barrel lubricants, bolt and slide lubricants, trigger and action lubricants, rust inhibitors), by end-use (military and law enforcement, sporting and hunting, civilian and self-defence, competition shooting) and across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Litre) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Litre) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Type

