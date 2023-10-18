Frank’s Kraut New Crowdsourced Flavors Frank’s Kraut New Crowdsourced Flavors: Smokey BBQ & Mustard with Pickle Relish, now appearing in food retailers.

FREMONT, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Fremont Company, producers of Frank’s, America’s most beloved sauerkraut, has just released two new crowdsourced flavors: Smokey BBQ and Mustard with Pickle Relish. The flavors are a result of a three-year national consumer sampling program that received input from thousands of sauerkraut aficionados representing multiple generations.

According to Chris Smith, President of The Fremont Company, “We initiated the Frank’s Future Kraut program in 2019, engaging with consumers across several interactive platforms to gather opinions and direction. We literally started with a blank slate, synthesized what we learned into a variety of choices and put it to a national vote. The results of our work are now on store shelves. This is literally an exercise of giving the people what they want.”

The Frank’s Future Kraut program reflects an early commercial foray into crowdsourcing, with The Fremont Company literally tossing out the old food playbook of telling consumers what they should eat. “We flipped the equation and let consumers into the kitchen,” said Smith.

The new Frank’s Kraut flavors are currently appearing on retail shelves across the country. Contact The Fremont Company for inquiries on where and how to find these new products: https://frankskraut.com/find-us/

About The Fremont Company

The Fremont Company is a fourth-generation owned family company. The Fremont Company has over 100 years’ experience in the manufacturing of tomato-based sauces, fermented and pickled vegetables, fruits and other specialty foods.

Contact:

info@FremontCompany.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddf2cb92-5ece-46fe-91fa-ec158c215496