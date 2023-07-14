[216 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Motorized Control Valves Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 10.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 16.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 6.3% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Emerson Electric Company, Danfoss, Samson, Rotork, Flowserve, ARI Group, IMI Precision Engineering, Parker, GEMÃ Group, Burkert, Honeywell Systems, Hora, Pentair, Belimo, Hansen Technologies, A.u.K Muller GmbH, Marsh Automation, and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Motorized Control Valves Market By Product Type (Butterfly Valves, Ball Valves, And Gate Valves), By End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Foundries, Water & Wastewater, Mining, Power Generation, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

Market Size in 2022 Market Forecast in 2030 CAGR (in %) Base Year USD 10.1 Billion USD 16.2 Billion 6.3% 2022

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Motorized Control Valves Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 10.1 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 16.2 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Motorized Control Valves? How big is the Motorized Control Valves Industry?

Motorized control valves, also known as electric control valves, are devices used to regulate the flow of fluids, such as water, steam, gas, or chemicals, in a system. These valves are equipped with an electric motor or actuator that enables automated control of the valve position, allowing for precise and efficient flow regulation.

The motorized control valves consist of three primary components:

Valve Body: The flow route may be found inside the primary housing of the valve, which can be seen here. The body of the valve is constructed to respond to the input received from the actuator by either opening or closing the passage, thereby controlling the flow rate.

Actuator: The motor or other electrically powered mechanism that powers the movement of the valve is referred to as the actuator. The flow rate can be adjusted by opening or closing the valve, which is accomplished by converting electrical energy into mechanical energy. Actuators can come in a variety of forms, including electric actuators, pneumatic actuators, and hydraulic actuators, amongst others.

Control System: The control system consists of the control unit or controller that is responsible for receiving signals or commands from an external source, such as a sensor or a programmable logic controller (PLC). These signals or commands may originate from a central control system. The control system transmits signals to the actuator, and the actuator, in turn, adjusts the position of the valve in accordance with the flow conditions that are required.

Motorized control valves offer several advantages over manually operated valves, including:

Precise Control: Because of their automated nature, motorised control valves enable precise and exact flow management, which guarantees reliable performance and the most efficient operation possible for the system.

Remote Control: Because the valve position may be adjusted from a remote location when using motorised control valves, there is no longer a requirement for manual adjustments to be made at the valve site. This is especially helpful in systems that require frequent changes in flow rates or that have valves positioned in regions that are difficult to access.

Integration with Control Systems: It is not difficult to integrate motorised control valves into a larger control system, which enables the monitoring and management of a large number of valves from a single location. This integration makes it possible to increase the automation of the system and may be used for data logging, trending, and the optimisation of the system. In addition, this integration makes it possible to improve the system.

Safety Features: Motorised control valves typically have safety features like as fail-safe mechanisms, position feedback, and limit switches. These features ensure that the valve operates correctly and provide warnings or shutoffs in the event that any abnormalities or failures occur.

Motorised control valves are used in a wide variety of industries, including industrial automation, air conditioning, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), water treatment plants, oil and gas refineries, power plants and chemical processing plants. They are an extremely important component in the upkeep of accurate flow control, the enhancement of energy efficiency, and the guarantee of trouble-free running of fluid systems.

The motorized control valves industry market report is an indispensable guide on growth factors, challenges, restraints, and opportunities in the global marketspace. The report covers the geographical market along with a comprehensive competitive landscape analysis. It also includes cash flow analysis, profit ratio analysis, market basket analysis, market attractiveness analysis, PESTEL analysis, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five force analysis, and value chain analysis. Additionally, the motorized control valves market report explores the investor and stakeholder space to help companies make data-driven decisions.

Motorized Control Valves Report Coverage & Overview:

Flow control valves that are motorised can be used to regulate the flow of fluids such as water and gas. In addition to this, these goods are able to regulate the flow of fluid by adjusting the position of the valve plug with the assistance of an actuator. In addition to this, the variables of the flow process can be maintained at the level desired by using these products. In addition to this, profitable applications can be found for them in both small and big hydronic heating and cooling systems. Reportedly, these items find use in the treatment of water and wastewater, the manufacturing of chemicals, the oil and gas industry, and the creation of electrical power. In addition, these goods find use in connected systems that require plumbing in order to function properly.

Global Motorized Control Valves Market: Growth Dynamics

Increasing product penetration across a wide variety of sectors to beautify the current trends in the worldwide market

In the years to come, the potential for expansion of the market all over the world will be bolstered by an increase in the demand for motorised control valves in the oil and gas industry. The direction that the global market for motorised control valves will take will be determined by the widespread application of these products for flow control, on-and-off solutions, and regularisation. In addition, motorised control valves operate in an automated fashion and cut down on the amount of time required, both of which will pave the way for enormous market expansion. In addition to this, a notable increase in the product’s application in big and small hydronic heating and cooling systems will be a major driving force behind the expansion of the market around the world. In addition, in the years to come, the market space all over the world will be directed by real-time updates and minimum usage of human intervention.

In addition, the demand for enhancing the predictive maintenance of systems and decreasing the amount of time that systems are down will bolster the growth of the global market for motorised control valves. The expansion of the global market is most likely going to be driven by the introduction of innovative new items as well as by mergers and acquisitions. Valworx is an important supplier of actuator valves and accessories. During the first three months of 2018, the company debuted a new product series of electric actuators known as the 5618a Series. These electric actuators are available in a variety of forms, including lead-free brass, stainless steel, and PVC ball valves. The implications of this for the expansion of the worldwide market are anticipated to be significant. In addition, during the second half of 2018, Emerson Electric Company, a key engineering service provider for commercial, industrial, and consumer sectors, acquired Advanced Engineering Valves, a key manufacturer of new valve techniques, with the intention of expanding to a new business portfolio of developing valve technologies. Advanced Engineering Valves is a key manufacturer of new valve techniques. These kinds of endeavours will give a boost to the demand for motorised control valves all over the world as well as the production of those valves.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 16.2 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.3% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Emerson Electric Company, Danfoss, Samson, Rotork, Flowserve, ARI Group, IMI Precision Engineering, Parker, GEMÃ Group, Burkert, Honeywell Systems, Hora, Pentair, Belimo, Hansen Technologies, A.u.K Muller GmbH, and Marsh Automation. Key Segment By Product Type, By End-Use Industry, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Motorized Control Valves Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global motorized control valves market is sectored into product type, end-user, and region.

In vessel type terms, The global market for motorised control valves may be broken down into the segments of gate valves, ball valves, and butterfly valves respectively. In addition to this, it is anticipated that the butterfly valves segment, which amassed more than two-thirds of the global market share in 2022, will record the highest CAGR during the period of time covered by the research. The capacity of butterfly control valves to give remarkable performance in applications involving high temperatures and high pressures is one of the factors that will contribute to the market segment’s growth over the next eight years. In addition to this, some of the butterfly valves only require a quarter turn to work. In addition to this, they provide a simple method for regulating the flow of both gases and liquids.

On the basis of the end-use industry, The global market for motorised control valves may be broken down into the following categories: oil and gas, foundries, water and wastewater, mining, and power generation, as well as other categories. In addition, the oil and gas sector, which accounted for a significant portion of the worldwide industry’s share in 2022, is anticipated to take the lead in terms of segmental expansion in the years to come. The installation of devices for measuring and monitoring the flow of oil and gas may be a factor in the segmental expansion that is anticipated to occur within the timeframe under consideration.

The global Motorized Control Valves market is segmented as follows:

The global Motorized Control Valves market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Butterfly Valves

Ball Valves

Gate Valves

By End-Use Industry

Oil & Gas

Foundries

Water & Wastewater

Mining

Power Generation

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Motorized Control Valves market include –

Emerson Electric Company

Danfoss

Samson

Rotork

Flowserve

ARI Group

IMI Precision Engineering

Parker

GEMÃ Group

Burkert

Honeywell Systems

Hora

Pentair

Belimo

Hansen Technologies

A.u.K Muller GmbH

Marsh Automation

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global motorized control valves market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 6.3% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global motorized control valves market size was evaluated at nearly $10.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $16.2 billion by 2030.

The global motorized control valves market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to an increase in demand for motorized control valves in the oil & gas sector.

In terms of product type, the butterfly valves segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use industry, the oil & gas segment is slated to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the North American motorized control valves market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Motorized Control Valves industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Motorized Control Valves Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Motorized Control Valves Industry?

What segments does the Motorized Control Valves Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Motorized Control Valves Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By End-Use Industry, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific market for motorised control valves is expected to acquire a prominent status in the global market over the course of the forthcoming time frame.

The Asia-Pacific region, which accounted for more than half of the revenue generated by the global market for motorised control valves in 2022, is predicted to experience a significant increase throughout the evaluation timeframe. It is possible that the large demand for potable water and wastewater treatment units in countries like China and India will be the driving force behind the rise of the market in this region over the period 2023-2030. In addition to this, the expansion of industrialization and manufacturing activities in the region will swell the size of the regional market over the course of the following years. The regional market trends will be driven by the presence of important product manufacturers in countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, and India.

In addition, it is expected that the industry for motorised control valves in North America would record the highest CAGR throughout the course of the evaluation timeframe. The rising demand for products in oil and gas operations as well as the food and beverage sector in countries such as Canada and the United States are two of the variables that are expected to have a positive influence on the expansion of the regional industry in the coming years.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

