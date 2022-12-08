Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing is now open for sales; model home opening in 2023

Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing Toll Brothers announced the highly anticipated opening of its Hudson Landing community in Dutchess County, New York.

BEACON, N.Y., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing, a new community of 93 luxury townhomes situated on the beautiful Hudson River in Dutchess County, New York. Two model homes are currently under construction and scheduled to open in early 2023. Home buyers are invited to visit the sales center located at 105 Placid Circle, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.

Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing offers seven exquisite two-story home designs with open floor plans and up to 2,585 square feet of luxury living space. Features include gourmet kitchens, first-floor primary bedroom suites, home offices, tech niches, garages, and indoor/outdoor living spaces. Homeowners will enjoy stunning waterfront views of the Hudson River, an on-site clubhouse and swimming pool, waterfront walking trails, low-maintenance living with snow removal and lawn care provided, plus a convenient location just minutes from Beacon’s vibrant main street. Home prices start in the low $600,000s.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts, entertainment, and recreational destinations. Major highways including Route 84, Route 9, and the Taconic State Parkway are easily accessible from Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing, as well as the Metro North Railroad to New York City.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the New York-Metro area include Edge-on-Hudson and Chappaqua Crossing Carriages. Toll Brothers has also opened two new communities on Long Island, Manhasset Crest and Toll Brothers at Dix Hills. For more information on Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing and Toll Brothers communities throughout New York, call 866-329-2001 or visit TollBrothers.com/NY.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

CONTACT: Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com