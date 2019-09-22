Trump defends call with Ukrainian president

President Donald Trump on Sunday said he did not say anything wrong during a telephone call with his Ukrainian counterpart in which, according to reports, he pressed for an investigation of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son.
