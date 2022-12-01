The award recognizes explicitly the Digital Electricity™ solutions for their specialized capabilities and superior performance.

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VoltServer™ announced it has been awarded the 2022 North American Intelligent Power Distribution Technology Innovation Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan for excellence in the power distribution industry. The award recognizes explicitly the Digital Electricity™ solutions for their specialized capabilities and superior performance.

Frost & Sullivan’s Technology Innovation Leadership Award recognizes the company that has introduced the best underlying technology for achieving remarkable product and customer success while driving future business value. According to the report, VoltServer excels in many of the criteria in the intelligent power distribution space.

“Digital Electricity can deliver thousands of watts of power but with the wiring practices of Power over Ethernet (PoE); therefore, VoltServer’s Digital Electricity is well equipped to fill the gap between the two conventional extremes of high-powered, high-risk AC power circuits and low power, safe PoE,” said Paritosh Doshi, Senior Research Analyst. “Frost & Sullivan is impressed with VoltServer’s ability, through its Digital Electricity system, to distribute high power at long distances while maintaining safety that is comparable to limited power distribution networks. Application diversity and the ability to provide high-performing and cost-efficient solutions, where conventional solutions fail, are the main drivers behind VoltServer’s success.”

Adopted in all 50 states, NFPA 70, National Electrical Code (NEC) is the benchmark for safe electrical design, installation, and inspection to protect people and property from electrical hazards. To make a clear distinction between wiring for “ordinary” circuits and specialized circuits with limited power, the NEC classifies circuits based on their electrical usage and how they should be applied. The 2023 edition has adopted a new circuit classification under Article 726. Class 4 circuits comprise fault-managed power systems (FMPS). This new technology limits the fault power in the circuit by monitoring for faults and controlling the power transmitted into the fault based on risks associated with electric shock and fire hazards.

VoltServer’s Digital Electricity platforms use patented Packet Energy Transfer technology for providing remote power up to 2,000 Watts and at distances up to 2km. VoltServer has deployed tens of thousands of systems using this technology under existing electric code, supporting applications in wireless communications, intelligent buildings, and controlled environment agriculture (CEA). Following the introduction of Class 4, Digital Electricity technology will be among the first technologies to be listed in this new class.

Frost & Sullivan believes that VoltServer’s active efforts and favorable regulatory policies will likely drive the company’s short-term growth, while its research and development will ensure it maintains a high growth trajectory over the long term.

About VoltServer

VoltServer is a venture-backed technology leader reinventing how electrical energy is distributed. VoltServer’s patented Digital Electricity™ solutions deliver safe electricity where, when, and how it is needed. Digital Electricity can be delivered using off-the-shelf data cable, at a significantly reduced cost, and with greater speed, power, distance, efficiency, intelligence, and flexibility, when compared to competing electrical installations.

Contact Information:

Luke Getto

Director of Product Management & Marketing

luke.getto@voltserver.com

201-961-2973

