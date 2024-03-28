Wintrust also scores highest in the Regional Trust Index, as the Most Trusted Retail Bank in Illinois

ROSEMONT, Ill., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wintrust Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:WTFC) today announced that Wintrust Community Banks received the award for ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study in the Illinois Region for the third consecutive year. The J.D. Power study is based on rating responses from 105,355 retail banking customers in seven dimensions. This year’s honor continues Wintrust’s ranking as the highest in Illinois in both 2022 and 2023.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wintrust, commented, “This honor demonstrates the passion and commitment our banks and bankers bring to our customers every day. We work hard to earn the trust of our customers — going the extra mile whenever it is needed, protecting their financial futures, supporting them through challenging times, and helping make their dreams become reality. On behalf of the 5,200 Wintrust employees, I am pleased to accept this honor and the badge of trust that it instills. We will continue to invest in new products and services that reinforce our message that ‘where you bank matters.’ Whether that is through the continued expansion of our services, additions to our branch network, or enhancements of our digital bank offerings, we will explore ways to further connect and engage with our customers.”

During the past year, Wintrust has taken robust actions to better support our customers, including:

Eliminating all overdraft and item return fees effective March 1, 2023, for consumer deposit accounts and continuing to offer accounts that are free of monthly service fees and include low cost, or no cost, access to ATMs nationwide.

Investing in growing our branch network, opening new locations including a banking center in Bonita Springs, Florida, and the new South Side Community Bank location in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Chicago.

Acquiring the U.S. asset management business of a well-known and respected international organization. The acquired business merged into Wintrust’s asset management subsidiary, Great Lakes Advisors, LLC.

The J.D. Power Award follows other recent accolades that Wintrust has received including:

The Greenwich Excellence Awards from Coalition Greenwich in the U.S. Middle Market and Small Business Banking categories for the ninth year in a row;

Multiple Forbes rankings, including recognition on the Global 2000, the 2023 Best Banks in America, and America’s Most Cybersecure Banks 2024 rankings; and

The Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces Award for the tenth year in a row.

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of approximately $56 billion whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Built on the “HAVE IT ALL” model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates 15 community bank subsidiaries, with over 170 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units that provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

