Greg Tracy Greg Tracy has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer for Wondr Health.

Dallas, TX, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DALLAS, TX (Nov. 15, 2023) – Wondr Health, the proven leader in preventive and chronic care for metabolic, emotional, and physical health transformation, today announced that it appointed Greg Tracy as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Greg joins Wondr Health at an exciting time of innovation and growth for the organization after years of proven service in the digital health and benefits space. This appointment is the latest in a series of key additions to the executive team.

“We are excited to have an established health technology and innovation leader join our team at a time of great momentum and market expansion for the organization,” said Scott Paddock, Chief Executive Officer, Wondr Health. “Greg brings extensive experience leading technology and innovation teams that deliver transformative solutions to large employers and health plans.”

Greg is a seasoned technology professional with more than 25 years of experience, most recently in the digital health space. Prior to joining Wondr Health, he was co-founder and CTO of Propeller Health and went on to serve as VP of Product Development for ResMed after its acquisition of Propeller. Greg’s experience with innovation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, artificial intelligence, and technology will be a strong complement to Wondr Health’s engineering team.

“I am excited to join an innovative organization with solutions that transform peoples’ lives,” Greg said. “I look forward to working with an exceptional team to build on the success of Wondr Health, and to deliver a highly integrated, seamless, tailored experience for participants and clients.”

Wondr Health continues to evolve its solutions to meet the needs of its participants, employers, and health plan partners. The organization recently expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of Wondr Advanced, a comprehensive solution that pairs its proven behavior change program with tailored medication management and clinical care to improve health and control costs for obesity management.

Wondr Health is the proven leader in preventive and chronic care for metabolic, emotional, and physical health transformation for everyone. Leveraging over 15 years of behavior change experience and partnership with health plans and employers, Wondr Health delivers interrelated, personalized, skill-building programs for weight management, obesity, nutrition, stress relief, anxiety, and movement that improve the health of participants. Powered by data-driven engagement expertise and personalized programming, and supported by expert content and coaching, the company’s flexible and scalable digital solutions engage populations, improve quality of life and health outcomes, and prevent and reduce the cost of chronic health conditions. To learn more, visit www.wondrhealth.com.

