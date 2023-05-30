TEMPE, Ariz., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wrap Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global pioneer in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced its participation in the upcoming International Counterterrorism Conference, taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada from May 31 to June 2, 2023. During the conference, the Company will showcase its immersive VR training platform, Wrap Reality™, featuring modules that address crucial aspects of counterterrorism, including Suicide Bomber Training, Human Trafficking Training, and Weapons Training.

Wrap Reality™ is a cutting-edge Virtual Reality (“VR”) platform designed to provide law enforcement and military professionals with realistic, immersive training experiences. With a focus on developing critical decision-making skills under high-stress scenarios, the platform is a leap forward in preparing agencies to respond to a wide array of security threats.

The highlighted modules have been expertly crafted to provide unparalleled experiential learning. The Suicide Bomber Training module helps trainees better identify and more effectively respond to potential suicide bomber threats. The Human Trafficking Training module equips users with the ability to recognize and disrupt human trafficking operations. The Weapons Training module provides comprehensive and practical weapons training, ensuring precision and safety during real-world operations.

“We look forward to demonstrating the world-class capabilities of Wrap Reality™ at the International Counterterrorism Conference,” said Kevin Mullins, CEO of Wrap Technologies. “Our goal is to empower law enforcement and military personnel with the tools and skills they need to mitigate the constantly evolving threats of terrorism. The counterterrorism training modules within Wrap Reality™ underscore our commitment to harnessing technology to safeguard communities and improve the effectiveness of security operations worldwide.”

The International Counterterrorism Conference will bring together security professionals, law enforcement agencies, and technology innovators from all over the world to address global counterterrorism challenges. The conference will feature educational keynote addresses, panels, professional networking events along with product demonstrations.

For more information about Wrap Reality™ and its training modules, please visit wrap.com/reality.

About Wrap Reality

Wrap Technologies, through its subsidiary Wrap Reality, is an industry leader in Virtual Reality Law Enforcement Training. Wrap Reality provides realistic, easy-to-use, cost-effective training software for Law Enforcement.

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a leading global provider of advanced public safety solutions, integrating state-of-the-art technology, cutting-edge tools, and comprehensive services to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations around the world. Guided by a no-harm principle, Wrap is dedicated to developing groundbreaking solutions that empower public safety agencies to safeguard the communities they serve in a manner that fosters stronger relationships and delivers positive public safety outcomes.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® solution encompasses an innovative and patented hand-held remote restraint device, strategically engineered with Wrap’s no-harm guiding principle to proactively deter escalation by deploying a Kevlar® tether that safely restrains individuals from a distance. Combined with BolaWrap® training, certified by the esteemed International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), Wrap enables officers from over 900 agencies across the US and 59 countries around the world, with the expertise to effectively use BolaWrap® as an early intervention measure, mitigating potential risks and injuries, averting tragic outcomes.

Wrap Reality™, the Company’s advanced virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform equips first responders with the discipline and practice to prevent escalation, de-escalate conflicts, and apply appropriate tactical use-of-force measures to better perform in the field. By offering a growing range of real-life scenarios, Wrap Reality™ addresses the dynamic nature of modern law enforcement situations for positive public safety outcomes.

Wrap’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona.

For more information, please visit wrap.com/reality.

