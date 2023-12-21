YES Communities YES WE Care 2023 Charitable Giving Highlights To make a positive impact in the communities we serve, YES Communities created the YES We Care Program to assist residents, team members, and charitable organizations. YES We Care has provided over $865,000 since its inception in 2018 in community assistance funding through specialized programs including We Build Community Paid Time Off and Paid Time Off Donation Program, Hug a Home, and Helping Hands.

Denver, Colorado, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To make a positive impact in the communities we serve, YES Communities created the YES We Care Program to assist residents, team members, and charitable organizations. YES We Care has provided over $865,000 since its inception in 2018 in community assistance funding through specialized programs including We Build Community Paid Time Off and Paid Time Off Donation Program, Hug a Home, and Helping Hands.

Each year, YES Communities’ team members receive approximately 11,000 paid volunteer hours to serve their respective communities and help resident homeowners in need. The We Build Community PTO program provides paid time off for all YES team members to give back to local charitable organizations of their choosing, ranging from food banks to pet shelters.

YES We Care’s Hug-A-Home program has invested over $168,000 in assistance to residents since 2018. In 2023 alone, YES team members volunteered to renovate 29 resident-owned homes. YES continues its commitment to growing the program year after year with greater volunteer participation hours and additional funds earmarked for 2024.

“Giving back is not just a responsibility; it’s an investment in the shared future we create together. Our commitment to the communities we serve is the heartbeat of our mission,” said Steven Schaub, CEO of YES Communities. “I am thrilled to see the efforts of YES We Care grow year after year.”

YES We Care’s Helping Hands program provides financial assistance to residents and team members in times of hardship. In 2023, over 250 nominated residents and team members received financial aid to help with life’s necessities such as groceries, utilities, and gas. Since 2018, over $697,000 in financial assistance has been donated through the Helping Hands program.

