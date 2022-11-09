NEW YORK and ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZRG, a rapidly growing global talent advisory firm, today announced its acquisition of SEBA International, a retained executive search firm focused on finance, risk, marketing, and revenue roles.

SEBA has specialized in growth-oriented roles for over 20 years. Their focus on role rather than industry has enabled them to exceed industry benchmarks in the recruitment of diverse talent and in talent retention among their clients. SEBA is an established and respected executive search firm serving clients ranging from growing startups to top-tier global institutions.

“We are excited to welcome SEBA to the ZRG family,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Their client-focused method is a perfect fit with our own. We think that they will add incredible value for our clients worldwide.”

Robert Iommazzo, Managing Partner of SEBA’s Finance and Risk Practice, added: “Our expertise across finance/risk and marketing/revenue functions is a well matched and complimentary fit with ZRG’s existing global talent platform. We are excited and looking forward to the synergies our combined firms will create while helping our clients solve talent issues with a broader suite of tools.”

“ZRG’s partner-led search methodology aligns exactly with our own high-touch approach,” said Kate Bullis, Managing Partner of SEBA’s Marketing and Revenue Practice. “The world class data and analytics platform ZRG has developed will give our clients game-changing selection and assessment capabilities going forward.”

About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is changing the way companies hire and manage talent. ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvement to dramatically deliver executive searches quicker and with proven better results.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.

About RFE Investment Partners

Founded in 1979, RFE Investment Partners is a private equity investor with a long-standing small buyout heritage and a time-tested strategy for growing businesses. RFE equips companies with the capabilities and resources to scale by leveraging the extensive operational expertise, financial acumen, and broad business network of the RFE team. Through over 75 small buyout transactions, RFE has consistently guided portfolio companies through multiple business cycles while driving value creation. RFE invested in ZRG Partners in December 2018, providing the tools and guidance needed to expand the capabilities and product offerings of the company, as well as grow the business on an international scale.