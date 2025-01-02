Innofactor Plc | Stock Exchange Release | January 2, 2025 at 15:00 EET

Trustee appointed for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of minority shares in Innofactor Plc

Onni Bidco Oy (“Onni Bidco”) has, by submitting an application to the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce dated December 2, 2024, commenced redemption proceedings in respect of Innofactor Plc’s (“Innofactor”) minority shares by initiating arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 3 of the Finnish Companies Act in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in Innofactor.

Due to Onni Bidco’s application for the above-mentioned arbitration proceedings, the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has petitioned the District Court of Länsi-Uusimaa for the appointment of a trustee to supervise the interests of Innofactor’s minority shareholders during the redemption process. The Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has notified Onni Bidco that the District Court of Länsi-Uusimaa has, with its decision given on December 30, 2024, appointed professor Kari Hoppu to act as such trustee.

Onni Bidco’s notice, as referred to in Chapter 18, Section 5, Subsection 2 of the Finnish Companies Act, is attached to this release as Appendix 1 and is available on the website of Innofactor at https://www.innofactor.com/whats-new/stock-exchange-releases/. It will also be published in the National Official Journal of Finland (Virallinen lehti in the Finnish language) without delay.

Investor and media enquiries:

Iida Suominen (Innofactor), ir@innofactor.com, +358 40 716 7173

Lasse Lautsuo (Innofactor), ir@innofactor.com, +358 50 480 1597

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com

ABOUT INNOFACTOR

Innofactor is the leading promoter of the modern digital organization in the Nordic countries for its approximately 1,000 customers in the commercial and public sectors. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor’s offering includes planning services for business-critical IT solutions, project deliveries, implementation support and maintenance services, as well as own software and services. Innofactor employs nearly 600 experts in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Innofactor’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker symbol IFA1V.

Appendices:

Appendix 1 – Notice under the Finnish Companies Act on redemption claim regarding minority shares

Attachment