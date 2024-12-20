Washington, DC, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — USAging, which represents the local leaders on aging well at home who support older adults and their caregivers nationwide, is sounding the alarm on the House’s inability to pass a year-end legislative package that includes the bipartisan Older Americans Act (OAA) reauthorization and the annual federal funding it requires.

“Our members, local Area Agencies on Aging and Title VI Native American Aging Programs, serve on the front lines of aging services, using OAA authority and funding to support older adults in remaining healthy, living at home and maintaining their independence for as long as possible by providing a range of support and resources for millions of older adults and their family caregivers,” said USAging CEO Sandy Markwood.

“Congress must not go home until they have fully authorized and funded the services that millions of older adults and caregivers rely upon, such as in-home help with bathing and dressing, transportation, home-delivered and congregate meals, case management, family caregiver support, falls prevention programs, elder abuse prevention and other critical resources,” Markwood added.

The bipartisan OAA reauthorization bill (The Older Americans Act Reauthorization Act of 2024, S. 4776) that Congress crafted this year was included in the bipartisan end-of-year package unveiled earlier this week. However, in recent iterations of the bill released by House leadership, the Older Americans Act reauthorization, which has broad support across Congress, was dropped from the measure in the push to streamline the bill. Now, with the specter of a government shutdown cutting off OAA funding as well, the situation is even more grave.

Markwood issued an urgent appeal to Congress: “Older adults who rely on these essential OAA supports to stay healthy, safe and living at home are counting on Congress to have their backs NOW, not after they take their holiday break, and not three months from now. Congress should not leave town until they deliver for older adults and caregivers!”

# # #

About USAging

USAging is the national association representing and supporting the network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocating for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs. Our members help older adults and people with disabilities throughout the United States live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities. For more information, visit usaging.org and follow @theUSAging on Facebook, X and Instagram.

CONTACT: Bethany Coulter USAging 202.872.0888 bcoulter@usaging.org