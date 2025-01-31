Trump emphasized his plans to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico. The US economy grew by 2.3%, compared to estimates of 2.7%. The yen is set to end the week with an over 1.5% gain. The USD/JPY price analysis indicates an increasing likelihood of a 25% US tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada, supporting…

The post USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar Rebounds as US Tariffs Loom appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story