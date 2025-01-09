Springfield, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Springfield, Missouri –

Since 2016, Vectis.Marketing has been the premier results-oriented SEO agency for 4 core verticals: E-commerce, Plumbing, Dog Training, and Manufacturing. In 2024, Vectis.Marketing partnered with Blendmode to help promote Sit Means Sit 170 nationwide dog training franchises, securing hundreds of #1 rankings in Google. With this campaign well on its way, Vectis.Marketing is launching a new initiative for 2025 designed to help garage door installers make more money.

One of the advantages of Vectis.Marketing is that the team has always grown slowly and predictably. While many agencies are focused on aggressive growth at any cost, Vectis has insisted on only growing at the speed where company culture and processes can be protected. Because of this, only a handful of new clients are onboarded every month. Thanks to the focus on client success, the retention of these clients is the primary focus for continued growth.

While continuing to provide stellar SEO and Google ads marketing services for their existing clients, Vectis.Marketing is excited about the current focus on serving Garage Door Installers more intentionally. Thanks to their existing corpus of service-industry clients, Vectis.Marketing is well-positioned to grow further in this niche.

This new brand will operate under the name Garage Door Marketing Syndicate. The word “syndicate” harkens back to an era where business owners partnered together to help each other succeed in business. It is the goal of this business model to help customers win together, by sharing best practices across campaigns.

To prevent conflict of interest, Vectis.Marketing will continue with their policy of only working with one client per geographic service area.

One of the ways that Vectis.Marketing is helping their clients win faster is through strategic social media posting. As AI takes a greater role in our society, small business owners are winning by offering greater authenticity. This can be done through regular social media posting and video work. However, these business owners are too busy to be “dancing on Tik-Tok”, and most social media agencies offer pricing packages that are too expensive for small business owners to use.

Through a careful study of over 200 local businesses across America, Vectis.Marketing has crafted and then tested a core social media marketing plan that supports both SEO and Google ads initiatives. This carefully balanced marketing system ensures that garage door installers are getting the most out of their marketing dollars.

This focus on social media for 2025 is only being rolled out after extensive testing in Q4 2024. By delivering a data-backed business decision for clients, the outcome can be greater than that realized by business owners who choose to keep their marketing in-house.

For 2025, local business owners can continue to expect a heavy emphasis on Google Maps, Local Service ads and Google SEO. The other 5 pillars of marketing exist only to support and enhance these core marketing initiatives.

While there are a handful of other agencies serving this space, there are few that can match the value of this new offering. “Marketing is about results,” says owner Quinton Hamp. “We have a long history of results that very few agencies can match.”

At part of the launch, the owner, Quinton Hamp, will be publishing a book titled “The Garage Door Kingpin”. This book will provide an in-depth overview of the 8 pillars of service industry marketing, along with specific guerilla marketing tactics that work well for bootstrapping garage door installation owners. The book will be available on Amazon or through the website.

