High River, Alberta, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Western Financial Group (Western) has been awarded on the Forbes list of Canada’s Best Employers 2025. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on January 21st, 2025, and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista selected Canada’s Best Employers 2025 through an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 40,000 Canada-based employees from all industry sectors working for companies employing at least 500 people within Canada. Over 900 thousand employer evaluations were considered. The final score is based on two types of evaluations: personal (those given by employees themselves) and public (those given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry), with a much higher weighting for personal evaluations.

Based on the results of the study, Western is honoured to be recognized on the Forbes list of Canada’s Best Employers 2025!

“When we say our people and our customers are at the core of all we do, it’s not just lip service,” said Grant Ostir, Chief Executive Officer, Western Financial Group. “This recognition reflects our outstanding workplace culture, our deep commitment to care for our employees while honouring the great work they do for our teams and our customers, every day.”

“I am deeply proud of our team here at Western, and the fact that we’ve been recognized on this prestigious list for two years in a row is a testament to our welcoming, inclusive workplace,” said Kristy Rachkowski, Chief People and Culture Officer. “We know that happy employees make for happy customers so going the extra mile to create an environment where everyone feels valued for their hard work and unique contributions is a win-win.”

Founded in 1905 in High River, Alberta, Western stands out as a workplace committed to fostering a positive environment for its approximately 2,200 employees across Canada, from coast to coast.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About Western Financial Group Inc.

Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company focused on creating security and peace of mind and has provided over one million Canadians with the proper protection for over 100 years. Western is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,000 people in approximately 200 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do – it’s who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work and play – to date we have granted over $9 million back into our communities.

CONTACT: Nichola Petts Western Financial Group 416-200-6782 nichola.petts@westernfg.ca