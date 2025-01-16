NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cumulus Media’s (NASDAQ:CMLS) Westwood One, America’s largest audio network and the official audio partner of the National Football League, will present live play-by-play coverage of the NFL Divisional Round on Saturday, January 18th and Sunday, January 19th, sponsored by Intuit TurboTax. This season marks Westwood One’s 38th consecutive year as the official audio partner of the NFL.

Westwood One kicks off the NFL Divisional Round on Saturday, January 18th, with live coverage from Kansas City of the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs game at 4:00pm ET, followed by the Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions game in Detroit at 8:00pm ET.

The play-by-play action continues Sunday, January 19th, at 2:30pm ET in Philadelphia, where the Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head with the Los Angeles Rams. The NFL Divisional Round concludes with the final game of the weekend at 6:15pm ET in Buffalo, where the Baltimore Ravens face off against the Buffalo Bills.

The complete broadcast schedule follows:

Saturday, January 18 4pm ET airtime Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs PXP: Kevin Harlan Analyst: Ross Tucker Sidelines: Olivia Dekker 8pm ET airtime Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions PXP: Kevin Kugler Analyst: Mike Mayock Sidelines: Laura Okmin Sunday, January 19 2:30pm ET airtime Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles PXP: Ian Eagle Analyst: Charles Davis Sidelines: Ben Leber 6:15pm ET airtime Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills PXP: Ryan Radtke Analyst: Mike Golic Sidelines: Derek Rackley

For the 16th consecutive season, Scott Graham will host Westwood One’s pre-, half-, and post-game coverage for Saturday and Sunday’s Divisional Round.

Listeners can hear Westwood One’s NFL broadcasts on approximately 500 broadcast radio stations nationwide as well as on westwoodonesports.com , SiriusXM, NFL+ and via the NFL App.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the official audio partner to the NFL since 1987 – featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl – its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; The Masters; NCAA Football; and other marquee sporting events. Westwood One also distributes and represents the Infinity Sports Network. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports , Instagram at instagram.com/westwoodonesports , and X at x.com/westwood1sports . For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com .