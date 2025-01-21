Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release Of DARIEN BLUFF AND CREEPY STUFF

Charleston, SC, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jamie’s ready for her first day of third grade. Or at least… she thought she was. The first day of school is always fun! But it’s never been creepy, until now!

As the first day of school progresses, Jamie starts to see some weird things around the school. Couple that with a new kid who isn’t mean or rude, but just a little creepy, and it becomes a first day for the books!

Will Jamie blame the weird things happening at school on the new kid, or will she befriend him? You’ll have to read Darien Bluff and Creepy Stuff: Welcome to Thrillsville to find out!

This new children’s book is a much-needed voice in the space of staying true to yourself, no matter what people may say or think about you.

“[I hope this book teaches kids to] be confident in who you are as a person and don’t change for anyone,” said author Cheyanne. “If someone calls you odd, weird, or creepy, just own it! You are who you are and people will respect your authenticity.”

Darien Bluff and Creepy Stuff: Welcome to Thrillsville is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Cheyanne Abel is an aspiring author dedicated to encouraging children and young adults to embrace their individuality and the importance of being true to themselves. With two associate degrees in Graphic Design/Illustration and Fine Arts, as well as a Bachelor of Art in Professional Communications, Cheyanne combines creativity and communication to inspire others. She has also completed graduate-level courses in clinical/mental health counseling.

As an autistic individual, Cheyanne understands the challenges of fitting in and believes that learning to love yourself—inside and out—leads to loving others and spreading joy. Her message is simple: “Be blessed and be a blessing!”

