-Strengthening Commitment to Partners through Leading Connectivity Services-

WMS Expands Senior Leadership Team, Adding Customer Engagement, Product Development and Marketing Talent WMS Leadership Appointments (left to right): Brent Horwitz, Chief Customer Engagement Officer; Ryan Weikert, Chief Product Officer; Michael Abdul, Chief Marketing Officer

MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WMS, the premier global provider of cruise wireless connectivity, announces three executive appointments to further its commitment to cruise connectivity leadership. The appointments to the WMS executive team include Brent Horwitz as Chief Customer Engagement Officer, Ryan Weikert as Chief Product Officer, and Michael Abdul as Chief Marketing Officer.

“We are investing to add senior-level talent in these key areas to ensure we exceed the evolving connectivity needs of cruise lines, their passengers and crew, and our mobile carrier partners,” said Pramod Arora, President and CEO, WMS. “WMS is known for connectivity ‘firsts’ and we are focused at all times on delivering unmatched innovation, technology, and value for the exciting and rapidly growing cruise industry.”

Brent Horwitz, Chief Customer Engagement Officer, brings more than 25 years of cruise connectivity industry expertise, including business development and customer engagement roles at Speedcast and MTN. He will be partner-focused, ensuring product development and marketing initiatives align with evolving cruise connectivity needs.

Ryan Weikert, Chief Product Officer, joins WMS with extensive product innovation expertise. He has 25 years of experience in telecommunications product development, roaming, marketing, and business operations—most recently with Verizon. Weikert will play a key role in advancing connectivity products and the company’s global roaming strategies.

Michael Abdul, Chief Marketing Officer, is an industry veteran and has been with WMS since 2016. In his new role, he will lead initiatives to showcase products, services, and overall value proposition, including pre- and post-sales support and marketing communications. Prior to joining WMS, Abdul directed carrier alliances and partnerships for AT&T’s global managed mobility services. He also launched and grew several personal services and marketing businesses.

About WMS:

WMS is the premier global provider of cruise wireless connectivity services. WMS pioneered the first wireless network on a cruise ship 20 years ago and, as an award-winning technology leader, remains the trusted strategic partner for connectivity in the most challenging and hard-to-reach places. The company is headquartered in Miramar, FL with additional operations in Atlanta, GA. For more information on WMS, visit https://www.wmsatsea.com/.

Media Contacts:

Cathy Angel / Anna Pool, 863-698-2145, WMSPR@HemsworthCommunications.com

Attachment

CONTACT: Liz DeCastro WMS 954-235-4782 liz.decastro@wmsatsea.com