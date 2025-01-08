LONDON, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Hugo Wegbrans as Head of Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB) Europe and Simon Delchar as Global Head of Placement, both reporting to Lucy Clarke, President, Risk and Broking.

Wegbrans joined WTW in 2021 as Head of Broking and has spearheaded the build and continued rollout of WTW’s Broking Platform worldwide, as well as managing the company’s global market relationships. Based in the Netherlands, he will now be responsible for WTW’s CRB operations throughout Western Europe. Wegbrans succeeds Anne Pullum in the CRB Europe role and on the global R&B leadership team.

Pullum will serve as co-lead of the WTW Corporate Development function, alongside CFO Andrew Krasner, central to driving forward WTW’s enterprise strategy, and continue as head of WTW’s European geography.

Delchar succeeds Wegbrans as Global Head of Placement for CRB, responsible for placement strategy and execution for CRB around the world. Based in London, Delchar joined WTW earlier last year as Head of Global Portfolio Placements and Head of Broking for GB. He was previously at Marsh, where he held various senior roles including UK and Ireland Head of Placement and Head of Marsh Specialty Asia.

Lucy Clarke, President Risk and Broking, commented, “Anne took on the leadership of CRB Europe in late 2021, at a time when the business was facing significant challenges. Under her guidance, CRB Europe not only stabilized but has achieved historical levels of success, delivering double-digit growth, impressive margin expansion and a major Transformation program that included the integration of our French business. Thanks to Anne’s leadership, CRB Europe has strong momentum as we enter 2025. I am confident Hugo will be able to further build on Anne’s success.

Hugo’s work with WTW’s Broking Platform has made it easier to service clients, giving them better information about their risks and efficient placement strategies, as well as improving our risk and analytics tools, resulting in better client insights, better market outcomes and greater efficiencies. Simon will continue to progress these digitization and automation efforts, as well as executing on our wider global placement initiatives, transforming our placement process and client service capabilities.”

