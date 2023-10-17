Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as investors took stock of developments in the Middle East and awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech later this week for more cues on the U.S.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold buoyed by Middle East conflict, focus on Fed Chair Powell’s speech - October 17, 2023
- Gold buoyed by Middle East conflict, focus on Fed Chair Powell’s speech - October 17, 2023
- Euro zone bond yields rise as focus returns to economy - October 17, 2023