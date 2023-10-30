The call on gold is simple. Is the current strong rally a short-term move based on the classic gold catalyst “war in the Middle East” or is this the moment gold takes its long awaited big move up?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold And Silver Rally As Safe-Haven Appeal Soars Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty - October 30, 2023
- Marathon Gold Confirms Valentine Gold Project Berry Expansion Released from Provincial Environmental Assessment Process - October 30, 2023
- Commodity prices outlook would darken quickly if conflict in Middle East escalates: World Bank Report - October 30, 2023