Gold prices moved higher as geopolitical risks began to raise its ugly head. Over the weekend, drones bombed several Saudi Arabian oil fields, reducing production by more than 50%. While the Saudi …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Gold Rallies as Geopolitical Risks Rise - September 16, 2019
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold markets gap higher to kick off the week - September 16, 2019
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over $1502.40, Weakens Under $1502.20 - September 16, 2019