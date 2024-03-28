Gold price (XAU/USD) holds onto gains near $2,200 in Thursday’s European session. The precious metal exhibits firm footing ahead of the United States core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price prints fresh all time highs ahead of US core PCE inflation - March 28, 2024
- Gold futures rise Rs 110 to Rs 67,054 per 10 gm - March 28, 2024
- Gold, bitcoin prices: What’s next for the two assets? - March 28, 2024