Despite refreshing two-week high the previous day, gold prices step back to $1,626 amid the Asian session on Friday. The bullion earlier cheered the broad US dollar weakness while paying a little heed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold: Steps back from two-week top to stay below $1,650 - March 26, 2020
- Kinross Gold (KGC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know - March 26, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Show Confusion on Thursday - March 26, 2020